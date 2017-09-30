Believing in your product

The niche business is convenient, always ready to offer a tasty snack or a cold beverage.

That's where Wade Bergner and his company W.B. Healthy Vending come in.

About a year ago, Bergner branched out from another franchise where he was employed and started his own company, providing vending machines to businesses and schools.

The Red Wing native and Ellsworth resident said he's mainly in schools, places where there's higher foot traffic; in a short time his inventory has expanded to include 80 machines in Pierce and St. Croix counties and the Twin Cities area.

After dabbling in insurance, Bergner realized his heart wasn't in it. He decided to join a startup that did display marketing at schools, getting a taste of the salesman life.

After 19 years in that business, Bergner sold it and moved onto vending machines with a San Diego-based company as a franchisee.

Now, he's independent, giving himself the opportunity to be his own boss and offer a variety of delicious treats.

And Bergner believes in what he's selling.

"Just the fact that I'm offering something I believe in," Bergner said. "I don't want to be involved in a sales position that's not something I believe in."

Bergner, a former runner at Winona State University, said he knows that in order to compete in sports, you have to treat your body well. That includes food.

"There's a lot of value to what you put in yourself that's going to benefit you," Bergner said.

Equipped with advanced technology and credit card readers, Bergner is able to service his clientele better by figuring out what products are selling quickly or not as much with a cellphone application. This saves a lot time for himself and his other drivers.

The vending machines are equipped with snacks and drinks, with items such as Coke or Pepsi, and healthier options as well.

Bergner said he's been able to land the largest school district in Minnesota, Anoka-Hennepin, that has helped his business take off dramatically.

The Bergner family moved from Maiden Rock to Ellsworth recently; he has two sons in school and Bergner's wife works for the school district.

In regards to advice on starting a small business, Bergner said the greatest thing that happened to him was life wasn't easy growing up.

"I was the guy who sat in the back row at school," Bergner said.

He reflected on his early school days when he struggled in school and tried to gain confidence in his studies. Bergner said dealing with this helped grow his business but also himself.

"As far as starting a business, if you believe in yourself to do what's necessary, that's the key right there...It's just a matter of overcoming those obstacles that are in front of you," Bergner said.

To learn more about W.B. Healthy Vending, call Bergner at 651-212-8847 or visit www.wbhealthyvending.com.