RiverTown Multimedia Business Notebook

Wisconsin Grocers Association
The Wisconsin Grocers Association will recognize Jason Nilssen, owner of Nilssen's Foods, for his outstanding contributions to the grocery industry in Wisconsin with the Excellence in Operations Award at a date to be determined. Nilssen's Foods has locations in Baldwin, Clear Lake, Cumberland, Ellsworth and Glenwood City. Nilssen was nominated by Jim Hopkins of SpartanNash, Nilssen's wholesaler.
This is the 14th year the WGA has presented the Excellence in Operations Award. "The award is intended to recognize store owners, managers and store directors in the grocery industry who are on the frontlines every day and instrumental in the success of their stores," said Brandon Scholz, president and CEO of the WGA.
A formal award will be presented to Nilssen at the Chairman's Banquet during the WGA Innovation Expo on Oct. 18 at the KI Center in Green Bay. For more information, visit www.wisconsingrocers.com.