Judge agrees to December trial for Nunez

Cristian Nunez, the man accused of murdering a New Richmond woman and her daughter, appeared last week in St. Croix County Circuit Court. (Rivertown photo by Mike Longaecker)

HUDSON -- The man accused of killing a New Richmond woman and her daughter almost one year ago will face a jury of his peers in December. The seven-day trial is set to begin Dec. 12 in St. Croix County Circuit Court.

Cristian D. Nunez, 38, is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, one count of arson, one count of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and one count of unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information -- all felonies.

St. Croix County prosecutors allege Nunez killed his ex-girlfriend, New Richmond resident Courtney Bradford, and her 10-year-old daughter Jasmine Bradford on Sept. 2, 2015 at their Hallewood Boulevard home, which was found partially burned. Nunez then allegedly took Bradford’s SUV, drove it to Des Moines, Iowa, and caught a flight to Chicago, where he later traveled by plane to El Paso, Texas. Prosecutors allege Nunez was poised to enter Mexico, but was arrested in El Paso.

At a motion hearing Friday, the court was expecting to hear testimony from a sexual assault nurse examiner from El Paso, where Nunez was treated for suspected burns to his leg after being arrested in that city. However, she was unable to make it due to a weather-related cancelled flight from Texas to Minneapolis.

The prosecution and defense agreed the nurse could testify in a separate hearing away from the jury in December in order to determine which parts, if any, of her testimony can come into the trial. At question is whether the nurse was an agent of the state at the time of Nunez’s examination and whether their exchange could be characterized by law as an interrogation.

St. Croix Circuit Court Judge Scott Needham said the foundation will need to be laid as to her relationship with law enforcement and the specific parameters of her engagement relative to Nunez.

“The other outstanding issue that needs to be settled is the interchange between Mr. Nunez and what has been characterized as a magistrate (in Texas),” Needham said.

Needham directed the state to find out if there’s a transcript or recording of that exchange because Nunez may have invoked his rights to counsel and to remain silent, according to a signed form defense attorney Brian Smestad located. However, if there is no recording or transcript, the judge isn’t sure as to its admissibility in court.

Nunez also invoked his right to a speedy trial, which means it should technically begin within the next 90 days. But due to Smestad’s schedule, Nunez agreed to extend that deadline by about three weeks for the trial to begin in December.

Needham directed both attorneys to meet with New Richmond Police, St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office and any other agencies involved in collecting evidence within the next 10 days to determine what has been sent to the crime lab for testing, what results have been generated, what is not being tested and if Smestad can demand things be tested that haven’t been yet.

A status conference will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 16.