Sex offender charged again in assault

RIVER FALLS -- It’s happened before, and now, apparently, has happened again.

A 25-year-old homeless man – a registered sex offender – was picked up by police on Friday, Aug. 26, after allegedly assaulting a teenage boy Sunday, Aug. 21, along a secluded area of the South Fork River near Glen Park.

The alleged victim is described as an acquaintance of the suspect, Cameron M. Doman.

Doman has since been charged in Pierce County Court with:

Child Enticement, a Class D Felony, and upon conviction may be fined not more than $100,000, or imprisoned not more than 25 years, or both.

Exposing Genitals, a Class I Felony, and upon conviction may be fined not more than $10,000, or imprisoned not more than 3 years and 6 months, or both.

Physical Abuse of a Child, a Class H Felony, and upon conviction may be fined not more than $10,000, or imprisoned not more than 6 years, or both.

Fourth Degree Sexual Assault, a Class A Misdemeanor, and upon conviction may be fined not more than $10,000, or imprisoned not more than 9 months, or both.

On Monday, Doman had an initial appearance before Pierce County Court Commissioner Jorv Gavic. He was later released on a $2,000 signature bond.

Doman's next Pierce County Court date is at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Doman has a criminal history involving 2nd degree assault of a child. This assault didn't occur in River Falls. Doman has also been convicted of marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession.

According to Police Chief Gordie Young, Doman's past sex assault victims include preteens, males and females, strangers and acquaintances. Assaults against them include force, penetration and, on multiple occasions, with the same victim.

Doman was convicted of his crimes in 2008, served his sentence and moved to River Falls last June.

At the time, police were allowed to publicize his move here and identify him as a registered sex offender. He was not, however, under any type of police surveillance.

Young said Doman had been living with his grandmother at an apartment at 1450 S. Wasson Lane, but she recently moved.

That left Doman on his own and homeless.