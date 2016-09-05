Search
    High speed chase ensues after gas drive-off

    By Sarah Young Today at 3:35 p.m.

    BALDWIN -- A gas drive-off in Eau Claire led to a high speed chase west on Interstate-94 early Monday morning, which ultimately ended near the Baldwin exit.

    Wisconsin State Patrol troopers tried to stop three vehicles from a gas drive-off at 2:30 a.m. The vehicles pulled into the rest area heading west on I-94 to Menomonie before continuing at speeds reaching up to 110 mph.

    One of the vehicles, a Buick Enclave, was reportedly stolen. Two Honda Accords suspected in the drive-off also fled the scene.

    The Buick was stopped after running over a tire deflation device at mile marker 19 near Baldwin. A 16-year-old Minnesota teen was taken into custody.

    One of the Hondas was seen in the traffic backup caused by the incident; an 18-year-old Minnesota teen was also taken into custody. The names are being withheld at this time pending further investigation.

    Charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, felony fleeing and reckless driving are pending for both suspects. The 18-year-old is being housed at St. Croix County Jail, while the juvenile is in a secure detention facility.

    The third vehicle, the other Honda Accord, and its driver remain at large.  

