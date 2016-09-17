ELLSWORTH -- A multiple drunken-driving convict from Spring Valley was sentenced to prison last month in Pierce County Circuit Court.

Matthew L. Prudhon was sentenced Aug. 29 to three years in prison and nine months on extended supervision by Pierce County Circuit Court Judge Joe Boles. Prudhon pleaded guilty at the hearing to OWI-eighth offense.

Prudhon, whose drunken-driving record stretches back to the early 1990s, was charged with the most recent offense in August 2015. According to a criminal complaint, a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle Prudhon was driving Aug. 22, 2015, on Highway 29 in the town of Gilman after it was witnessed speeding.

Prudhon allegedly admitted to having up to five beers and smelled like alcohol, the deputy reported.

Terms of the sentence allow for Prudhon to receive early release from prison and require his license to be revoked for two years. A traffic ticket and a lesser charge stemming from the charge were both dismissed as part of the plea agreement.