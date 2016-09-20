Driver who allegedly rammed a cruiser declared incompetent

St. Croix County authorities said this Hudson police squad was struck Thursday after another vehicle crossed the center line on Coulee Road. (Submitted photo)

This video still, taken from a Hudson police car, depicts the moment before the squad was struck last week by an oncoming car on Coulee Road. (Submitted image)

HUDSON -- A 21-year-old man accused of intentionally driving head-on into a Hudson police cruiser last March has been declared incompetent to stand trial.

Quinton C. Hesse, who allegedly confessed to the crime in early August to New Richmond police officers when overcome by guilt, underwent a mental health examination Aug. 26.

He has been held in St. Croix County Jail since Aug. 3 on a $10,000 cash bond on felony charges of battery to a law enforcement officer by use of a dangerous weapon and first-degree recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon.

A Wisconsin Forensic Unit psychologist claimed Hesse is not competent to continue with court proceedings or to refuse treatment or medication.

“At this point Mr. Hesse is not competent to proceed but (it was) found that he is likely to regain competency within the 12-month required time period,” said St. Croix County Assistant District Attorney Karl E. Anderson.

Defense attorney Joseph Caton agreed. Hesse waived his right to get a second doctor’s opinion.

St. Croix County Circuit Judge Edward Vlack said the report’s findings were “clear and convincing” that Hesse is incompetent, but that he will have the ability to become competent with proper treatment within 12 months.

Vlack ordered court proceedings suspended; Hesse was committed into the custody of the Department of Health Services, who will determine his placement location for inpatient treatment.

A 90-day review was set for 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 7. Bond conditions were also suspended due to his committal.

The March 31 crash made headlines across the region after video of the incident went viral. Dash-cam video depicts the Hudson squad car heading up Coulee Road when an oncoming car comes into the officer's lane and strikes it near Birkmose Park Street. The crash sent the officer, Andrew Wedell, to the hospital with minor injuries.

Hesse — who was homeless at the time — allegedly told police a marijuana ticket he received earlier in the day in Minnesota upset him, so he intentionally drove at the cruiser in Hudson. He told police he was aware that the crash could have injured the officer, but wasn’t aware that it could have been fatal.

Hesse also told police he has been diagnosed as psychotic and takes several medications to control the disorder.