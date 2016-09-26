Gunshot investigation yields explanation

Parkes admitted that his Remington 700 .223 caliber rifle discharged in his apartment in the 200 block of North Grant Street in Ellsworth. He said it was an “accident.” The round traveled through Parkes’ wall and into a neighboring apartment. The bullet traveled through a closet full of clothes, in and out of a dresser and then into a plastic storage tote, where it finally came to rest.

The fragment was recovered by an Ellsworth Police Department officer who was investigating the case. That officer interviewed Parkes on two occasions. Parkes said that he thought the rifle was empty when he pulled its trigger while seated on his bed. He had done so to release the tension on the hammer, a common practice with that type of weapon, according to the police report.

Parkes said he had taken the rifle in for repair because it wasn’t properly extracting cartridges from the chamber. Eventually, a local repair shop sent the rifle into Remington because the extractor was bad. Parkes spent $400 on the repair and said he believed the problem had been solved. The Ellsworth officer was able to verify that he had, in fact, taken the weapon in for repair.

No charges have been filed at this time.