RIVER FALLS -- A Colorado man pleaded guilty last week in a case where authorities alleged he held a relative’s head underwater in a pool during a domestic fight in River Falls.

Terry M. Garcia, 35, pleaded guilty Sept. 29 in Pierce County Circuit Court to one count of strangulation and suffocation, a felony. He entered into a plea agreement that requires him to serve two years on probation and to pay a $515 fine. Two other charges — first-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct — were dismissed as part of the agreement.

The charges stemmed from an Aug. 12 incident at 321 Lewis St. in River Falls.

According to a complaint:

A man there told police he and his brother, Garcia, had gotten into a verbal argument that turned physical. The fight began in the loft of a garage and spilled onto the garage floor. The brother said he hit Garcia in self-defense and told him to leave.

The fight continued on to a pool area, where the brother said Garcia pushed him in and began dunking him underwater. Garcia dunked him between 15-20 seconds three separate times, the man told police, saying Garcia screamed that he was going to kill him during the incident.

The man said the incident didn’t stop until his son pulled Garcia off him.

Garcia took off after neighbors said they were calling the police.

Police were called back to the home the next day after Garcia returned. Officers arrested him on an outstanding Colorado warrant and questioned him.

Garcia confirmed the fight that led up to the pool incident and admitted to dunking his brother underwater.

“He did grab ahold of his brother and dunk him in the pool a few times and told him that he was going to kill him,” the officer wrote in the complaint.

The brother reported that the dunking incident caused him to become dizzy and light-headed.

“The victim states he thought the defendant was going to drown him …” according to a strangulation/suffocation worksheet attached to the complaint.

At the Sept. 29 hearing, Garcia waived extradition to Colorado on a criminal matter there.