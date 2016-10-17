Felon nabbed 4 days after fleeing into cornfield

Elliot T. Field, 26, was charged Sept. 30 in Pierce County Circuit Court with felony counts of repeat possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and attempting to flee or elude a traffic officer. Added to that tally are misdemeanor charges of repeat obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, the maximum penalty Field would face is a $100,000 fine and/or 25 years in prison.

Raini L. Moede, a 25-year-old Bay City woman and passenger in Field’s vehicle, was charged Sept. 26 with felony identity theft - avoidance, possession of methamphetamine, obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

If convicted, she could face six years in prison and/or be fined a maximum of $10,000.

According to the complaint:

At 7:49 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, a Pierce County Sheriff’s deputy saw a green Chevy Blazer, driven by a man believed to be Field, fail to stop at a stop sign at 670th Street and 210th Avenue in the town of Hartland.

When the officer attempted to stop the Blazer, it continued south on 670th. Suddenly, the driver’s side door opened and Field jumped out of the moving vehicle. In the process, he was partially run over by the Blazer before getting up and running northbound into a cornfield. When he got up, a baggy fell off his person. While he was running, a cellphone and keys fell to the ground.

As Field ran down rows of corn, officers turned their attention back to the Blazer, where a female passenger had gotten into the driver’s seat to stop the moving vehicle.

Police witnessed a glass smoking device and gem bags containing a “white crystal-like substance” on the passenger seat.

Pierce deputies called in the Goodhue County K9 officer to help track Field, who had escaped. The K9 failed to locate him after a long track and field search. However, the dog indicated the odor of narcotics in the vehicle.

Deputies requested Minnesota State Patrol conduct an air search for Field using thermal imaging, but the unit was unable to fly due to potential weather conditions, said Pierce County Chief Deputy Jason Matthys. Officers suspected Field was injured after jumping out of the Blazer.

“Elliot Field stayed under the radar in the days following a police pursuit to which he was believed to be the driver,” said Matthys. “This belief was based upon the pursuing officers’ recognition of him from previous contacts when Elliot bailed out of the pursued vehicle and ran into a nearby cornfield.”

Matthys said Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wardens and Red Wing police also joined the search, but did not locate Field.

While waiting for the tow truck, police questioned the female, who identified herself as Andi Melissa Weber. She claimed to have just met Field and was adamant that she had never used meth in her life. She then proceeded to tell the officer about allegedly moving from Bowler and meeting Field through friends, who warned her he was a bad influence. Officers documented that her story changed several times on her way to the jail, before she finally admitted to being Raini L. Moede after police questioned her identity after looking at past booking photos.

A thorough search of the vehicle turned up two syringes and a small plastic bag containing white residue beneath the plastic in the center console area. All paraphernalia found in the car tested positive for methamphetamine. The white substance, totaling 5.7 grams, was submitted to the Wisconsin State Crime Lab.

Field was spotted in the Hudson Wal-Mart parking lot by Pierce County investigators Sept. 27, Matthys said.

“Members of the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office responded, took custody of Mr. Field and transported him to the St. Croix County Jail,” Matthys said.

Field’s next court appearance is at 4:15 p.m. Oct. 25. He remains in custody after a $2,000 cash bail was ordered Sept. 30.

Moede is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 25. The court ordered a $5,000 signature bond. The jail log indicates she remains in custody.