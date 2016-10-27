Charges: Suspect used car to injure man

St. Croix County prosecutors charged 32-year-old Kurt T. Suckut with one count of first-degree reckless injury, one count of OWI and two counts of felony bail jumping stemming from an open felony case in Polk County.

Suckut was released from St. Croix County jail Oct. 21 on a $5,000 surety bond.

According to a criminal complaint:

St. Croix County deputies were called at 11:29 p.m. Oct. 15 to the Huntington trailer court at 1239 County Road H in the town of Star Prairie for a man who had been hit by a car.

Officers arrived to find EMS and fire crews tending to an unconscious man. They were then flagged down by a New Richmond officer who was with the driver, identified as Suckut.

Suckut told officers he was at a party there with his girlfriend and others -- most of whom were strangers to him. He said he decided to leave after men there began hitting on his girlfriend.

As he, his girlfriend and another woman got into his car, six men followed him and surrounded the car, Suckut said. One man jumped on the hood and began pounding on his windshield, according to Suckut’s statement.

“Kurt said he was terrified and fearful for his safety,” the complaint states.

He told officers he began driving the car with the man, identified in the complaint as Kevin W. Shehow, riding on the hood. Shehow fell off at some point.

He was later flown by helicopter to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where doctors placed him in a medically induced coma while he was treated for a brain bleed. He did not sustain other injuries, but a hospital nurse told a deputy that “his head injury was consistent with being thrown from a vehicle,” the complaint states.

Deputies inspected the dusty car and found clean spots on the hood “consistent with someone laying or kneeling on the hood,” along with handprints.

Suckut, who admitted to drinking Old Milwaukee beer at the party, provided a breath test revealing a 0.257 blood-alcohol content.

While a backseat passenger gave a similar account of the events, Suckut’s girlfriend told officers that Shehow was standing in front of the car when Suckut accelerated. She said Suckut was “mouthing off and being cocky” at the party before someone told him to leave.

The girlfriend said that while she didn’t think the men surrounding the car represented a threat, Suckut did.

“She believed Kurt panicked and stepped on the gas pedal hitting Kevin,” the complaint states, which goes on to say, “ … she did not believe that Kurt had intentionally tried to hit Kevin.”

Other witnesses said Suckut was asked to leave after he was seen acting “cocky.” Additional witnesses stated Suckut struck Shehow with the car, while others said Shehow was thrown from the car after climbing onto the hood.

Suckut is charged in Polk County with one count of felony THC possession and three misdemeanors -- operating a firearm while intoxicated, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia -- stemming from an Aug. 1, 2015, incident to which he has pleaded not guilty.

He will be arraigned on the St. Croix County charges Nov. 10.