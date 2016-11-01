In-town chase leads police on 7-mile trip around the block

Trent A. Lovette, 17, Ellsworth, refused to stop the Dodge Caravan he was driving when police attempted to pull him over for failing to stop at a stop sign at 8:24 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 at Maple and Ray streets in Ellsworth.

According to the complaint:

Police turned on their lights, but the driver fled southbound on Maple Street, passing another vehicle on a double yellow line before turning west onto West Kinne Street. Police radar clocked Lovette at 40 mph.

While trying to negotiate the corner at West Kinne and North Maple streets, the Caravan jumped the curb at 137 W. Kinne St., struck the mailbox and damaged the yard. The van then drove through a construction zone (where no one was working at the time) before turning left onto Dana Street.

The van then continued east onto Old West Main Street, heading toward downtown, then hung a left onto Ida Street, and another left again, back onto Kinne Street, where it jumped the curb at 627 W. Kinne St.

Lovette jumped out of the van and ran into the house at this address. Police saw the man run upstairs. Robert G. Ballinger, 29, and Emma C. Leonard, 17, both came to the door. They told police they didn’t see anyone run into the house.

After Ballinger was placed in the back of a squad car for questioning, Leonard came out of the home with Lovette in tow. According to police reports, she was “mouthy” and uncooperative.

A search of the van, which was still running, yielded drug paraphernalia (pipes and grinders typically used for marijuana) and a Rapala filet knife. Lovette said the items weren’t his, that they belonged to his aunt and uncle (Barringer).

When Leonard asked if she could speak with Lovette before he was taken to jail, she was given permission as long as she behaved well. As she was walking past a Pierce County deputy, she allegedly muttered “f--- you pigs.” She was arrested for obstructing an officer. Court records indicate she is not facing charges.

Lovette was released from jail on a $3,000 signature bond Oct. 27. He is charged in Pierce County Circuit Court for felony knowingly fleeing an officer. His next court date is set for 2:30 p.m. Dec. 19.

He was also cited by Ellsworth police for failure to stop at a stop sign and passing in a no passing zone.