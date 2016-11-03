Bay City woman accused of stealing puppy

Shelley M. Endres, 54, made her initial court appearance Oct. 28 on allegations she took an 8-week-old black lab from a home at N4836 Highway 63. In a brief statement to deputies, Endres said she removed the dog from unsafe conditions, the charging document states.

According to the criminal complaint:

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies took the theft report Oct. 27 from a man who said he’d last seen the puppy — an American Kennel Club-registered dog valued at $600 — two days earlier in an outdoor kennel on his property. The man said he made a Facebook post about the missing dog and was alerted that a woman in Red Wing posted online that she was trying to sell an 8-week-old puppy identical to the missing animal. The report put Red Wing police on the hunt for the dog, as well.

Deputies spoke with a Red Wing officer who said he had spoken to that woman and she told him Endres may have had the dog. According to a statement, Endres — the woman’s boss at Red’s Savoy Pizza in Red Wing — had the woman post the puppy’s photo to Facebook after Endres found the dog “at a really terrible location, and it had been outside a lot and was unhealthy and unsafe.”

Pierce County deputies then attempted to find Endres — first at a Beldenville kennel, then at a Hager City home, and then at a Red Wing home. She wasn’t at any of those places or two other places officers checked, including the Red Wing Red’s Savoy Pizza business Endres owns.

A Red Wing officer made contact with Endres on the phone. She denied taking or having the missing dog before hanging up on the officer.

Deputies went back to the Hager City home at midnight and looked in the window, where they saw a woman lying on a couch with a small black puppy on her chest.

The officers knocked on the door and Endres answered. When questioned about her possession of the dog, she told them she’d taken it from “an unsafe living environment.” She then told the deputies they couldn’t be on her property without a warrant and refused to turn over the dog.

Deputies arrested Endres, noting she had admitted to a burglary and was allegedly in possession of a stolen dog.

After receiving a search warrant for the N1872 670th Ave. property, deputies entered the home, where they were overcome by the smell of ammonia and feces.

“It should be noted that there were feces throughout the household and it also caused Deputy Huneke and myself to gag/vomit due to the overwhelming smell within the residence,” Pierce County deputy Mitchell Rhiel wrote in his report.

The puppy was removed from the home and returned to the complainant’s house in Ellsworth.

Court records show the man filed a restraining order against Endres Oct. 28 in Pierce County.

Endres returns to court Dec. 13 for a preliminary hearing.