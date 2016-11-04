Stolen machinery allegedly found in Maiden Rock

Pierce County prosecutors charged 33-year-old Dane O. Johnson with two counts of felony theft. He was released from Pierce County Jail on a $10,000 signature bond after an Oct. 28 hearing.

According to a criminal complaint:

Investigators from Pierce and Barron counties went to Johnson’s W5114 210th Ave. property on Oct. 25 to investigate reports that stolen items were there. Barron County authorities were in search of a custom golf cart, while Pierce County investigators were after a skid loader stolen in May from Plum City Feed Mill.

Johnson immediately admitted to possessing the golf cart — valued at $6,600 — which was found on the property without its fenders. It matched the missing Barron County cart.

Investigators found other stolen items on the property, including:

A 2016 Massey Ferguson utility tractor valued at $12,000 stolen in June from Lindstrom Equipment in Dunn County.

A 2016 Outlaw Bad Boy lawnmower valued at $7,350 stolen over the summer in Barron County.

A 2014 dump trailer valued at $8,600 stolen over the summer from a Barron County construction site.

Parts and pieces to the John Deere skid loader valued at $20,000 stolen from Plum City Feed Mill.

The skid loader appeared to have been chopped up with a torch; Johnson later admitted to cutting it up in hopes of preventing its presence from catching attention since it had been stolen locally. When presented with the name of a suspect in that theft, Johnson confirmed it with investigators.

Johnson admitted to stealing the golf cart, the dump trailer, the tractor and the lawn mower.

“He said he couldn’t afford them so he took them,” the complaint states.

Johnson said he would locate the remaining pieces of the chopped-up skid loader, but he wouldn’t tell the investigators where it was. The investigators already suspected it was at a nearby property on 490th Street, after learning from a neighbor that a suspect in that theft had a place just up the road.

Investigators received a search warrant for that property and found the remaining pieces of the skid loader stashed in various places. No charges were filed as of Monday against the man connected with the 490th Street property.

Johnson returns to Pierce County Circuit Court on Dec. 13.