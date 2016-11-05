Hicks and his wife, along with stepdaughter Courtney McConnach, were all charged in a 2014 criminal complaint that alleged they illegally accessed funds belonging to Hudson resident Mark E. Weckwerth, who was left permanently disabled after a 2005 motorcycle crash.

Weckworth was placed under June Hicks’ care in 2009, when she began handling his finances and, later, took on sole guardianship of the man. Allegations against the Hickses included making mortgage payments and receiving undocumented withdrawals from Weckwerth’s account.

The resulting financial situation left Weckworth in home foreclosure, according to people who spoke on his behalf in court.

“My heart aches everyday” for what happened to Weckwerth, his friend Krista Borst said at the hearing.

June Hicks was sentenced in August to five years in prison; McConnach was sentenced in 2015 to serve jail time and to repay stolen funds.

Needham served as judge in all three cases, with the Oct. 27 hearing for Sammy Hicks representing the final sentencing in the matter.

The judge pulled no punches in summarizing his thoughts on the case in general.

“Tragic, vile, disgusting course of conduct and behaviors and actions,” Needham said.

Sammy Hicks apologized at the hearing for his involvement, which Wisconsin Assistant Attorney General Amber Hahn said included endorsing $8,200 in checks his wife took from Weckworth.

“I truly am sorry for everything that’s taken place,” Sammy Hicks said. “There’s no way in the world I would have harmed Mark Weckworth.”

Needham acknowledged that Sammy Hicks had placed his trust in his wife to handle finances while he worked as an over-the-road trucker that often kept him away from the household. That Sammy Hicks was the one who came to a gentleman’s agreement with Weckworth’s father for his care, however, left the judge “a little stretched.”

“You are either blind or you didn’t hold up your end of the agreement,” the judge said.

The siphoning of Weckworth’s funds didn’t come to light until his home went into foreclosure and it was revealed $114,000 was missing. Needham said he struggled to understand defense attorney Steve Meshbesher’s argument that Sammy Hicks’ lack of sophistication contributed to his role in the case.

“You didn’t roll off the turnip truck,” Needham told the defendant.

Sammy Hicks’ two adult children spoke in defense of his character at the hearing, testifying to his genuine care for Weckworth.

During the hearing Meshbesher also turned over a $12,500 cashier’s check on Sammy Hicks’ behalf to the court — partial restitution for Weckworth.

Meshbesher also clarified that Sammy Hicks understands that he bears responsibility for crimes his wife committed, since the funds went through their joint checking account. Sammy Hicks didn’t do anything about it, Meshbesher said, “and that’s why we’re standing here today.”

Sammy Hicks is a good father and a hard worker, the attorney said, but “he’s kind of simple. He’s not sophisticated and complex.”

Needham’s sentence calls for Sammy Hicks to serve three years on probation, pay an undetermined amount of restitution along with June Hicks to serve 120 hours of community service and to participate in a victim empathy panel.