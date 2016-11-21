Final preparations made for second homicide trial

Attorneys in the case met Thursday, Nov. 17, with Buffalo-Pepin County Judge James Duvall in the final hearing before Kuehni’s eight-day trial set to begin Dec. 6 in Pierce County Circuit Court. The 45-year-old Prescott woman is being tried on one count of second-degree homicide in the Nov. 22, 2015, shooting death of her boyfriend Douglas Bailey.

Kuehni was acquitted by a Pierce County jury in August of first-degree homicide after her attorney, Mark Gherty, presented a self-defense argument. Jurors were hung on the lesser homicide charge, which allowed Pierce County prosecutors to retry her on that count.

A run-down of issues surrounding the second trial revealed that many of the same elements and witnesses will return in December, though Duvall -- who also presided over the first trial — reiterated Thursday that both sides must approach the case from a more refined standpoint. Ultimately, that will mean having the jury consider what a reasonable person would have done on Nov. 22, 2015, under the same circumstances as Kuehni.

The jury will be able to hear testimony from an expert on domestic abuse victims, but Duvall said that expert — who also testified in the original trial — will offer a more narrow analysis.

He said he wants that testimony to help the jury understand how a history of domestic abuse affects victims’ perceptions of their options and alternatives. The jury should then be left to determine what a reasonable person in those circumstances would do, the judge said.

But Pierce County Assistant District Attorney Bill Thorie said he fears the expert’s testimony will “paint and mold and change” what a reasonable person is to the jury. He noted other characteristics about Kuehni at the time — her advanced degrees, her profession as an engineer, her role as breadwinner in the relationship, her position as an adjunct college professor — that he said also shed light on her background beyond the domestic abuse victim she’s painted as by defense counsel.

“When we start down this slope …” Thorie said, “we end up creating a bigger issue for the jury than we’re solving.”

Thorie later noted that “it might make sense” to bar testimony of abuse Kuehni says she sustained prior to the night of the shooting.

“I struggle to go that far with you,” Duvall said, adding that testimony about prior abuse provides important context “where the jury may need some help.”

Gherty said the expert’s testimony will be limited to discussing behaviors seen in battered women and if Kuehni’s behaviors are consistent with those.

Jurors will again hear audio recordings made by Kuehni during a tirade by Bailey, where he’s heard making menacing remarks. Thorie argued against allowing that audio, saying Bailey’s commentary amounts to hearsay.

Duvall reminded Thorie that audio recordings Kuehni made are fair game for him to attack. The judge said it could be argued that it suggests she was making the recordings for a later defense of her actions.

“That’s like advanced planning,” Duvall said.

The judge said he’ll also allow rebuttal testimony about Bailey’s nonviolent nature as well.

One thing that won’t be allowed in the second trial? Any mention of the first trial’s outcome. But, the judge told Thorie, that also means the state can’t argue that Kuehni should be found guilty of first-degree homicide.

The coroner who conducted Bailey’s autopsy will also testify again, though Thursday’s proceedings indicated there remains a strong opposition from Gherty to descriptions that Kuehni shot Bailey in the back.

The judge also barred new evidence collected after the first trial involving mattresses taken from the crime scene.

Kuehni admitted in the first trial to shooting Bailey in their Prescott home while fearing for her life because of threats he was making. According to charges filed in the case, she kept his body in a shed on the property for four days before boxing it up and driving it Illinois, where another man took possession of two boxes she gave him. He drove to Kentucky and pushed the boxes down a remote mountainside, where they wouldn’t be found until after Kuehni admitted to the shooting, according to the charging document.