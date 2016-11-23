NR woman allegedly threatened, spit on man

St. Croix County prosecutors said Erin Lynn Olson spit on a man and threatened kill him during a Nov. 12 incident that led to a host of charges for the 36-year-old. Olson made her initial appearance Nov. 14 on one count of felony bail jumping, four counts of misdemeanor bail jumping and one count of disorderly conduct.

She was released on signature bond Nov. 15 and was placed in a Chippewa Falls group home, according to court records.

According to a criminal complaint:

St. Croix County deputies were called at 10:35 p.m. to 1710 County Road A for a person causing problems.

Deputies spoke with a man there, who said he had been having a cigarette on a deck when Olson came out of the building and yelled at him.

“She reportedly spit on him three times and then got into his face threatening that she was going to kill him,” the complaint states. “She reportedly told (the man) she was going to snap his neck and cut him open.”

The man called 911 after Olson went back inside.

Officers found Olson on the front steps, where she “appeared to be very animated as she was flailing her arms around and cursing repeatedly,” the complaint states.

A witness reported seeing Olson flicking a lit cigarette toward the man’s head before spitting on him.

Olson admitted to officers that she had yelled at the man, but denied spitting on him — though she made clear to officers that she wanted the man dead.

Olson remained boisterous and profane during her ride to jail, officers noted.

Olson is charged in Pierce County with making threats to a law enforcement officer — a felony stemming from an Aug. 7 incident at the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office lobby. She has a Dec. 20 hearing there for that case.

A Dec. 15 hearing was set for Olson’s St. Croix County case.