Ellsworth man accused of threatening cops

Pierce County prosecutors charged 58-year-old Kevin M. Madden with two counts of felony threats to law enforcement officers and one count of felony bail jumping after a Nov. 10 incident in Ellsworth.

Madden was out after posting a $2,000 cash bond for a bail jumping charge issued on underlying charges of felony threats to officers, bail jumping and OWI-fourth in five years. Pierce County Court Commissioner Jorv Gavic ordered him to be held on a $2,500 cash bond after the latest allegations.

According to a criminal complaint:

Ellsworth police were called at 9:23 p.m. to Main and Chestnut streets after an off-duty sheriff’s deputy reported an intoxicated man, identified as Madden, who was seen stumbling around and nearly getting hit by a passing car before falling on the sidewalk.

The responding officer asked Madden what was going on. He said he was trying to get home. While responding, police learned Madden was out on bond with conditions that included maintaining absolute sobriety.

Police reported that Madden smelled of alcohol, was swaying back and forth and was slurring his words. He refused to take a breath test, pleading with officers “not to mess with his life” and that he didn’t want any trouble.

He later admitted that if he admitted to drinking, he would be in trouble.

Madden eventually admitted to drinking and was told he would be arrested.

“Madden then said, ‘If you want to play hardball with me, you are going to regret it,’” the complaint states.

He later told the officers that “if you don’t cut me a break tonight, you better watch your back.” Police said he also threatened their families.

During the booking process, officers found four beer-bottle caps and three Nov. 10 ATM receipts from an Ellsworth bar.

A pretrial conference in the case is set for Nov. 30.