Minnesota man arrested for seventh OWI

Prosecutors charged Barrett A. Johnson, 32, with OWI-seventh after a Nov. 8 incident in River Falls. A criminal complaint issued in the case states Johnson’s OWI record stretches back to 2002 and includes convictions from St. Croix, Ramsey (Minn.) and Dakota (Minn.) counties.

If convicted of the latest charge, Johnson could be sentenced to a maximum of 10 years in prison.

According to the complaint:

Johnson was stopped after 1 a.m. at Main and Division streets in River Falls for allegedly driving in the dark without headlights. He didn't have a driver's license.

Johnson allegedly said he was drinking at a friend's house and trying “to sleep it off.”

After field sobriety tests, he was arrested. Police said Johnson wouldn't turn around and put his hands behind him. He was forcibly made to do so, then cuffed.

While in the squad car he allegedly yelled obscenities and banged his head against the cage bars.

After being taken to the hospital for a blood sample, Johnson changed his mind and refused to give one. He was brought back to the police station while a search warrant was drafted to take his blood.

At the police station Johnson was accused of trying to slip out of his cuffs. Later Pierce County Court Commissioner Jorv Gavic OK'd the warrant to take Johnson's blood.

Before leaving the police station, Johnson allegedly said, “Is there any way I can stop this? What about physically resisting?”

But there was no resistance at the hospital and the blood sample was taken. Johnson said he had nothing more to say without a lawyer.

He was brought without incident to Pierce County jail in Ellsworth. It was found that Johnson's Wisconsin driver's license had expired in 2010. He had a Minnesota license with restrictions for no drug or alcohol use.

According to online Minnesota court records, Johnson was last convicted for OWI in 2009 in Dakota County. He received a stayed five-year prison sentence in lieu of a seven-year probationary term and a year in jail. Records show he was discharged from probation in Minnesota on March 11, 2016.