Hudson man charged in River Falls rape case

--Strangulation/Suffocation, a Class H Felony, and upon conviction may be fined not more than $10,000, or imprisoned not more than 6 years, or both.

--Bailjumping, a Class A Misdemeanor , and upon conviction may be fined not more than $10,000, or imprisoned not more than 9 months, or both.

This incident occurred inside the residence of an acquaintance of Mulhern in River Falls.

According to a criminal complaint:

Mulhern went to a friend's house in River Falls after she texted him to keep her company the evening of Nov. 22. She said she was uncomfortable of being home alone due to damage to a deadbolt lock at the house.

The woman said they talked and Mulhern later tried kissing her. After she resisted his advances, Mulhern became apologetic, but later forced himself on her. The woman told police he held his forearm on her throat while raping her.

The woman said Mulhern also used his hand to cover her mouth during the episode.

Mulhern left after the woman told him to get out of the house. He denied the sexual assault during a text exchange with the woman.

The woman reported the incident to police the next morning.

The complaint states that, after being contacted by police, Mulhern acknowledged "I know what you're talking about," but noted that he had to delay the meeting with authorities because he needed to "talk to somebody."

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, Mulhern had his first appearance in front of Pierce County Circuit Court Judge Joe Boles.

Mulhern was released on a $20,000 signature bond. His next Pierce County Court date was set for 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27.