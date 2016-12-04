Search
    Woman accused in daycare case pleads not guilty

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 5:00 p.m.
    Ashley M. Garrity

    HUDSON -- The Baldwin woman accused of breaking a child’s leg at a daycare facility entered a not guilty plea last week in St. Croix County Circuit Court.

    Ashley M. Garrity was arraigned on one count of felony child abuse during the Tuesday, Nov. 22, hearing.

    The 27-year-old was charged in September after a doctor reviewed surveillance video from the New Richmond Bear Buddies Educational Resources facility, which allegedly showed her placing a 14-month-old boy down in a rough manner on Feb. 24. The boy was later diagnosed with a broken leg.

    The doctor had initially suspected the injury occurred accidentally until he reviewed video of Garrity allegedly putting the boy down “roughly.” Authorities said video from Feb. 24 at the facility revealed Garrity handling other children in a rough manner.

    Garrity remains free on a $10,000 signature bond. Her next hearing is set for Dec. 21.

    Mike Longaecker
    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker
    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
