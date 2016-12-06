Buffalo-Pepin County Circuit Court Judge James Duvall, who has been presiding over the case, sentenced Rose Marie Kuehni to five years in prison, but stayed imposition in lieu of a 10-year probationary term.

He sentenced Kuehni to a year in jail with credit for 277 days served -- and credit for good time. Court officials said Tuesday afternoon it wasn’t immediately clear what, if any, time she would have remaining to serve.

“Sending her to prison is not going to make her a better person, I’m sure of that,” Duvall said.

The sentence followed victim-impact statements, read by six relatives of the victim, Douglas Bailey, and two former coworkers.

“She took so much,” Bailey’s son, Mason Bailey, said. “She took a lot from everybody.”

Family rejected Kuehni’s allegations of abuse, saying Bailey was a happy-go-lucky man.

“He was the light of our lives,” said Bailey’s sister, Sheila Dockery. “He loved everyone. He was not the person she portrayed him, ever.”

Duvall said he believed the abuse occurred, but that Kuehni’s response was neither justified nor reasonable.

“But it was a product of a long history of abuse,” the judge said.

Kuehni, who admitted during an August trial to shooting Douglas Bailey on Nov. 22, 2015, at their Prescott house while fearing for her life, was acquitted by a Pierce County jury of first-degree attempted homicide. The jury was deadlocked on a charge of second-degree homicide, which propelled the case toward a second trial that was set to begin Tuesday until the plea agreement was announced.

Kuehni had also been convicted at trial of hiding a corpse, a felony charge that Duvall set aside pending the outcome of the second trial.

Assistant Pierce County District Attorney Bill Thorie recommended Duvall sentence Kuehni to 10 years on the aggravated battery charge -- along with five years on extended supervision -- and the maximum five years on her conviction for hiding a corpse. He requested the sentences run consecutively.

Defense attorney Mark Gherty described the case as “just sad,” recounting Kuehni’s and Bailey’s time together prior to 2012, when domestic violence was alleged.

The 45-year-old was charged in December 2015 after investigators turned to her in what was originally investigated as a missing person case. Detectives from Peoria (Ill.) County for days searched for Bailey after family members reported him missing.

Bailey’s family had been tracking Facebook posts purportedly left by the 51-year-old that indicated he was on his way to Illinois. A third post on Bailey’s account stated he was moving south.

Kuehni originally told authorities he got out and left their truck while the two of them traveled from Wisconsin to Illinois for Thanksgiving.

A review of surveillance footage that showed Kuehni -- but not Bailey -- was present at a truck stop in Iowa. It would later be revealed in court documents that Kuehni was traveling alone on Thanksgiving Day from Wisconsin with the corpse in the back of her truck and that she had written the Facebook posts from Bailey’s account days after she’d shot him.

Investigators came to Prescott to interview Kuehni, where she soon let on that she knew more than she originally stated. In an interview with Peoria County detectives -- and later, investigators from Pierce County and Prescott -- Kuehni admitted to shooting Bailey because she feared he was about to rape and kill her.

She told investigators she pulled his body downstairs, placed it in a box that she wheelbarrowed out to a shed, where it stayed until Thanksgiving Day 2015. That, Kuehni told officers, was when she moved that box and another, containing Bailey’s belongings, to her truck and drove it to Illinois.

There, Kuehni met her friend Clarence M. Hicks, a man with whom she admitted to having a romantic relationship, according to court records. The 61-year-old Hicks, who was later charged with hiding a corpse, allegedly placed the boxes in his truck and drove them to Pineville, Ky., where he pushed the boxes off the truck down a remote mountainside area.

During the August trial, Kuehni testified that Bailey had abused her mentally and physically, and that a tumultuous day on Nov. 22, 2015, turned deadly after his threats reached a breaking point. She testified in court that she went up to their bedroom, disrobed in a changing room and emerged with a shotgun that she used to shoot Bailey while he sat in bed.

Defense attorney Mark Gherty offered a self-defense argument and an expert witness who testified to the effects of battered woman’s syndrome.

Prosecutors in the original trial presented testimony that included letters between Kuehni and Hicks leading up to the shooting that Assistant Pierce County District Attorney Bill Thorie said appeared incriminating. Thorie, citing medical examiner testimony, also contended that Kuehni shot Bailey in the back, though Gherty disagreed with that assessment.

Hicks’ case is set for a Dec. 12 status hearing in Pierce County Circuit Court.