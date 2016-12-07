Buffalo-Pepin County Circuit Court Judge James Duvall, who presided over the case in Pierce County Circuit Court, sentenced Rose Marie Kuehni to five years in prison, but stayed the sentence in lieu of a 10-year probationary term.

He sentenced Kuehni to a year in jail with credit for 277 days served — and credit for good time. Court officials said Tuesday afternoon it wasn’t immediately clear what, if any, time she would have remaining to serve.

“Sending her to prison is not going to make her a better person, I’m sure of that,” Duvall said Tuesday.

Kuehni, who admitted during an August trial to shooting Douglas Bailey on Nov. 22, 2015, at their Prescott house while fearing for her life, was acquitted by a Pierce County jury of first-degree attempted homicide.

The jury was deadlocked on a charge of second-degree homicide, which propelled the case toward a second trial that was set to begin Tuesday until the plea agreement was announced.

Jurors convicted Kuehni of hiding a corpse, a felony charge that Duvall set aside pending the outcome of the second trial.

Assistant Pierce County District Attorney Bill Thorie recommended Duvall sentence Kuehni to 10 years on the aggravated battery charge — along with five years on extended supervision — and the maximum five years on her conviction for hiding a corpse. He requested the sentences run consecutively.

Bailey’s son, Doug Bailey, said the family was “completely disappointed” by Duvall’s decision.

“We move on” now, he said, adding, “I still don’t think I’ve found the truth. Innocent people don’t take plea deals. A person that gets arrested for weed gets more time than this.”

Defense attorney Mark Gherty described the case as “just sad” during the hearing, recounting Kuehni and Bailey’s time together prior to 2012, when domestic violence was alleged. He recommended probation.

“Domestic violence and abuse happens and it happened in this case,” the attorney said.

Gherty also read a prepared statement from Kuehni, who did not speak at the hearing other than to acknowledge statements from the judge and to confirm her guilt on the aggravated battery charge.

In the letter, Kuehni offered condolences to Bailey’s relatives and said she was “here to take responsibility for what I’ve done.”

“I live with the consequences of my actions,” the letter stated.

She singled out Bailey’s sons, saying of the two youngest: “I’m very sorry. Please know that your father was very proud of you.”

Six relatives of Bailey and two former coworkers delivered victim impact statements.

“She took so much,” Bailey’s son Mason Bailey said. “She took a lot from everybody.”

Bailey’s oldest son, Doug Bailey, described how his hope of restoring a relationship with his father never transpired. The last time he saw his father alive was six years prior after an argument, he said.

Now, the Illinois man said, photos of his father’s remains shown at the trial continue to haunt him.

“I see it when I close my eyes sometimes,” he said.

Anger was a common strain among some who spoke, including a former coworker of Bailey’s. Travis Fox said no punishment would be good enough for Kuehni.

“I am angry and I am hurt, and I will feel that way the rest of my life,” he said.

Family members rejected Kuehni’s allegations of abuse, describing Bailey as a happy-go-lucky man who was the family jokester.

“He was the light of our lives,” said Bailey’s sister, Sheila Dockery. “He loved everyone. He was not the person she portrayed him, ever.”

The judge later agreed with Gherty’s comment that abusers sometimes take the form of friendly, jovial types like Bill Cosby, the comedian and TV star who now faces numerous sexual assault allegations. That comparison, Duvall said, was “right on” as he considered descriptions of Bailey.

Domestic violence was a central theme throughout the case and remained so as the judge spelled out his reasoning behind the sentence.

Duvall said that while he believed the abuse occurred, Kuehni’s response was neither justified nor reasonable.

“But it was a product of a long history of abuse,” the judge said.

Duvall considered possible justification for the shooting at length during the hearing. At one point, he compared it to a popular country music song.

He referenced the Dixie Chicks song “Goodbye Earl,” in which two women kill an abusive husband. While describing elements of of the song, a woman sitting behind Kuehni laughed.

Duvall rebuked the woman.

“It’s not funny,” he said.

The judge then admonished the song’s message.

“Is that how we want our society to respond to domestic abuse?” he said. “The more I think about that song, the more I hope I never hear it again.”

Background

The 45-year-old Kuehni was charged in December 2015 after investigators turned to her in what was originally a missing person case. Detectives from Peoria (Ill.) County for days searched for Bailey after family members reported him missing.

Bailey’s family had been tracking Facebook posts purportedly left by the 51-year-old that indicated he was on his way to Illinois. A third post on Bailey’s account stated he was moving south.

Kuehni originally told authorities he got out and left their truck while the two of them traveled from Wisconsin to Illinois for Thanksgiving.

A review of surveillance footage that showed Kuehni — but not Bailey — was present at a truck stop in Iowa. Court documents later revealed that Kuehni traveled alone on Thanksgiving Day from Wisconsin with the corpse in the back of her truck and that she had written the Facebook posts from Bailey’s account days after she’d shot him.

Investigators came to Prescott to interview Kuehni, where she soon let on that she knew more than she originally stated. In an interview with Peoria County detectives — and later, investigators from Pierce County and Prescott — Kuehni admitted to shooting Bailey. She said she feared he was about to rape and kill her.

She told investigators she pulled his body downstairs, placed it in a box that she wheelbarrowed out to a shed, where it stayed until Thanksgiving Day. That, Kuehni told officers, was when she moved that box and another, containing Bailey’s belongings, to her truck and drove it to Illinois.

There, Kuehni met her friend Clarence M. Hicks, a man with whom she admitted to having a romantic relationship, according to court records. The 61-year-old Hicks, who was later charged with hiding a corpse, allegedly placed the boxes in his truck and drove them to Pineville, Ky., where he pushed the boxes down a remote mountainside area.

Bailey’s sister, Carol Bailey, said she remains troubled that Kuehni was sticking to a lie during the episode.

“The whole time he was laying on the side of a mountain, stuffed in a box,” she said.

During the August trial, Kuehni testified that Bailey had abused her mentally and physically, and that a tumultuous day on Nov. 22, 2015, turned deadly after his threats reached a breaking point. She testified that she went up to their bedroom, disrobed in a changing room and emerged with a shotgun that she used to shoot Bailey while he sat in bed.

Gherty, the defense attorney, offered a self-defense argument, and an expert witness testified to the effects of battered woman’s syndrome. That testimony came up again at Tuesday’s hearing, where Gherty said Kuehni developed dissociative patterns and experienced what’s known as “learned helplessness” as a result of prolonged mental and physical abuse.

“That’s the umbrella she (was) living under,” Gherty said.

Prosecutors in the trial presented testimony that included letters between Kuehni and Hicks leading up to the shooting that Assistant Pierce County District Attorney Bill Thorie said appeared incriminating.

Thorie, citing medical examiner testimony, also contended that Kuehni shot Bailey in the back, though Gherty disagreed with that assessment.

Hicks’ case is set for a Dec. 12 status hearing in Pierce County Circuit Court.

For more information on the Kuehni trial read our full coverage on the topic by clicking on this link.