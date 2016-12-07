Jury acquits man in River Falls stalking case

The River Falls man was charged in April after multiple women came forward with similar accounts of being approached by a man who inquired about adult stores and showed them porn on his cellphone.

But defense attorney Chris Petros argued in court that Moreno’s alleged actions didn’t fit the crimes for which he was charged. In order to convict someone of stalking, state law requirements include at least two separate instances of harassing or threatening behavior per person.

Petros said the allegations against Moreno involved “very short periods of time” with each woman and that his client never went back after them.

“Even if everything on there is true,” Petros said, referring to allegations Pierce County Attorney Sean Froelich had written out on an easel displayed for the jury, “that’s not stalking.”

Reached for comment after the verdict, Petros said his original argument seemed to hold up with the jury.

“I don’t think they had the evidence to prove it,” he said.

Witnesses who testified at the two-day trial described how their encounters with the suspect left them troubled.

A 28-year-old River Falls woman said she was sitting on a swing by herself in July 2015 at Glen Park when a man approached her and started chatting her up. The man pulled out a phone and asked her if she liked to watch adult videos.

The woman identified the suspect as Moreno.

“The situation was really uncomfortable,” the woman said. “That’s when I got up and left.”

She said she went straight to her car and sped off to Dick’s Hometown Liquor store, where she knew a clerk. Moreno followed her as she left the park, but she evaded him.

The woman said the situation left her concerned for her safety and harassed.

“I didn’t know what his intentions were,” she said. “I sped off. I got out of there as fast as I could.

Froelich later probed details of the encounter to determine how many times Moreno might have approached her. She said he circled her, then approached her from the front.

A second witness who was 18 years old at the time of a September 2015 incident said she was walking back to her dorm on the UW-River Falls campus when a strange man approached her.

Asked by Froelich how many times the man approached her during the encounter, that woman said they passed each other on the sidewalk when the man said “wait,” prompting her to turn around.

In that instance, the man asked for directions to UWRF’s preschool and inquired about dorm life, she said. A River Falls investigator later testified that Moreno had a child who attended the UWRF preschool, but that the child had likely been let out of school by the time the encounter occurred.

The woman said the man then played a porn on his phone and cranked the volume to its maximum. After learning that woman was 18, the man pointed out that the woman performing in his video was the same age.

“I didn’t like the vibes he was giving,” the now-19-year-old said. “I was trying to shut it down as soon as possible.”

The encounter ended when she and the suspect came upon another man on campus. The suspect then apologized for creeping her out and left.

Froelich asked her what was going through her mind at the time.

“I felt like it could escalate at any second and I needed to get myself out of the situation,” she said, later adding that she was left scared and crying after the encounter ended.

The woman said in court that she was unable to identify the suspect.

River Falls Police investigator Ryan Miller also testified at the trial. He said Moreno became the suspect after officers connected him with vehicle descriptions given by witnesses in the encounters, which included two other incidents.

Miller said he questioned Moreno and he admitted to approaching women and showing them porn videos on “one or two” occasions. Moreno said he’d been having problems in his marriage and approached the women to see “if I’ve still got it,” Miller said in court.

All charges against Moreno were dismissed following the acquittal.