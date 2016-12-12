Railroad equipment reported stolen in Pepin

According to the Pepin Police Department, a black-and-yellow track horse was stolen between Sept. 22 and Nov. 30 from the BNSF depot in Pepin. According to a news release, the piece of equipment is a walk-behind implement “used by the railroad to carry, remove and deploy rail spikes.”

The track horse was brand-new and had been delivered to the depot Sept. 22. The railroad company reported it missing or stolen on Nov. 30.

Pepin police are teaming up with railroad investigators in attempting to locate the item. Anyone with information about the case can call BNSF Police special agent Brett Cavadini at 608-781-7495 or email him at brett.cavadini@bnsf.com. Pepin Police Chief Jesse Van Alstine can be reached at 715-442-2461.