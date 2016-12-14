More than $10K in materials stolen from Steiner Plumbing

Prosecutors charged Columbia Heights resident Joshua O. Haugan with three felonies — two counts of burglary and one count of theft — stemming from a July 20, 2015, break-in at Steiner Plumbing, Electric and Heating in the town of River Falls. A second man charged in the case, 36-year-old St. Paul resident Kenneth W. Klinke, pleaded not guilty to the same charges and faces a March 2017 jury trial.

A criminal complaint filed in the case alleges Haugan and Klinke made off with more than $10,000 in materials during the incident.

According to the charging document:

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies were sent to Steiner’s N8230 945th St. business after owner Paul Steiner reported that a trailer and a truck had been broken into over the previous weekend.

Someone punched the key lock and entered the truck, where it was found to be missing power tools, brass plumbing valves and copper pipe.

Examination of the trailer revealed eight rolls of copper wire were taken from inside. The items were valued at a combined $10,978.

The business turned over surveillance video, which revealed two men committing the burglary. Both men were seen wearing masks, while one of the two men was apparently wearing latex gloves.

A Pierce County investigator created still images of the suspects and their vehicle — a pickup truck — from the video and disseminated them through a state crime alert.

In August 2015, an investigator confiscated three items believed to have been taken in the burglary from a Minneapolis pawn shop. A pawn shop worker turned over information on the person who pawned the goods. The slip identified 45-year-old Troy Hollenbach.

The investigator reviewed video from the pawn shop transaction. Hollenbach didn’t seem to match the burglars seen on the Steiner surveillance video, but a man accompanying him into the shop did, the investigator concluded.

A check of Hollenbach’s background revealed he was on probation in Minnesota, so the investigator contacted his probation agent. The agent searched Hollenbach’s house and found items, including tools that were confiscated by Hennepin (Minn.) County authorities.

A Hennepin County sheriff’s deputy sent photos of the tools to Pierce County investigators, who inspected them and saw that the serial numbers matched stolen property taken in the Steiner burglary. Recovered items included a tool case with the business’ name written on it.

Investigators said the copper was likely scrapped and wouldn’t be recovered.

The probation agent said Hollenbach — who was not charged in connection with the burglary — had made mention of Haugan accompanying him at the pawn shop.

Investigators learned that Haugan lived in the north metro and that Fridley, Minn., police were familiar with him, the crimes he commits and his regular accomplice.

“One officer told me they liked to break into tool trailers and vans,” investigator Collin Gilles wrote in the complaint.

Pierce County investigators compared images of Haugan and his suspected accomplice, Klinke, to Steiner surveillance video and got a match.

In an interview with officers, Hollenbach said Haugan had brought tools to his house and later asked him to pawn them for him since he didn’t have an ID.