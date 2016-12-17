Trial set for driver in campus crash

A plea hearing on Wednesday, Dec. 7, was called off after it was revealed that no agreement was reached between Pierce County District Attorney Sean Froelich and the attorney for Jacob Zwiefelhofer, the 23-year-old charged in the case.

Pierce County Circuit Court Judge Joe Boles set the case for a three-day jury trial beginning May 31.

Zwiefelhofer, of Bloomer, is charged with one count of felony reckless driving and a misdemeanor reckless driving count stemming from a May 7, 2015, incident on East Cascade Avenue in River Falls. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in September 2015.

Prosecutors allege Zwiefelhofer was looking down at his phone before striking UWRF employees Elizabeth Dekker and Jennifer Drews. Drews sustained serious head injuries in the crash; Dekker was also hospitalized.

Defense attorney Donald Schwab said the plea deal hinged on whether Zwiefelhofer would plead guilty or no contest.