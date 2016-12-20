Nunez, 38, stood silent and motionless as St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Scott Needham read the verdict, which was returned just before 10 a.m. The jury also found Nunez guilty of arson, auto theft and identity theft. He was accused of stabbing the mother and daughter to death at their New Richmond home, then setting the house on fire before fleeing Wisconsin for El Paso.

St. Croix County Deputy District Attorney Michael Nieskes said it was Nunez's flight to the El Paso -- on the U.S.-Mexico border -- that proved pivotal in reaching the convictions.

"The flight and how it occurred was the key determination," he said after the verdict was returned.

Nieskes said he will argue for the maximum sentence in the case -- life in prison -- and for the sentences to run concurrently. The judge will have discretion over whether Nunez would be eligible for parole after 20 years, Nieskes said.

He said sentencing will likely occur in late February or early March.

