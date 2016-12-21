Enforcement of the “Writ of Assistance” was conducted at 7 a.m. at 1864 Morning Glory Dr. in the city of River Falls with help from River Falls Police and St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office. The address is very close to River Falls High School.

The house on Morning Glory Drive was still occupied by the previous owner, Taylor Formanack.

Formanack was given formal notice to vacate on Nov. 8 but allegedly refused to leave.

Formanack and his family submitted a series of writings to the sheriff, clerk of court and to the circuit judge of Pierce County stating that the laws of Wisconsin do not apply to them and the court’s formal filings have no merit in their (Formanack’s) Court of Common Law.

In writings to the Sheriff and the Circuit Court, Formanack, who claims himself to be a “national of Minnesota” and a “NON-U.S Citizen,” cited laws related to defending one’s property with deadly force, Wisconsin’s Concealed Carry Law, Trespasser Liabilities and others which portrayed a threat to the safety of Sheriff Nancy Hove and any deputies who enter upon their private property to carry out the court's orders.

The home was sold at Sheriff’s Sale Oct. 18 following a foreclosure judgment -- the process had started Sept. 9 of 2015.

“I empathize with those who lose their homes to foreclosure,” said Pierce Sheriff Nancy Hove. “It’s an unfortunate situation for people to be displaced from the home they once worked so hard for.

Unfortunately, in this situation, Mr. Formanack was provided ample time to rectify the foreclosure with the bank or move out.

“Instead, Formanack spent a considerable amount of time drafting and disseminating documents in an effort to derail the processes of the bank, circuit court as well as my statutory obligations as sheriff.

“Because of the potential volatility of this situation and unpredictability of the occupants we reached out to neighboring agencies to provide assistance. The safety of the community and law enforcement is our primary focus.”

According to Hove, the eviction was successfully accomplished without anyone being harmed.