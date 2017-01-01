Search
    Man sentenced in cannonball case

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 3:00 p.m.

    HUDSON -- A Spring Valley man accused of firing a cannonball that wrecked a barn was sentenced last week in St. Croix County Circuit Court.

    Ricky A. Thorne pleaded no contest Dec. 21 to two misdemeanor counts of endangering public safety with a dangerous weapon and one count of disorderly conduct. Thorne, 66, was sentenced to pay a fine and court costs totaling $2,329 within 45 days.

    According to court records, restitution in the case had already been paid.

    The charges stemmed from a July 5, 2015, incident when a woman at 1341 Highway 65 discovered damage at her town of Richmond barn. The woman said she discovered a large hole in the roof of her horse barn and found a bowling ball on the floor near a horse stall. More bowling balls and bowling pins were found in the complainant’s field.

    The bowling ball was fired from a neighboring property at 1332 130th Ave., where a woman said her brother, Thorne, had been firing off bowling balls from a cannon as part of Fourth of July festivities.

