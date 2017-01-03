The jury of nine women and three men deliberated just under two hours before reaching the verdict. Kari Milberg was found not guilty on three counts of homicide by negligent use of a vehicle and one count of reckless driving causing bodily harm.

The 35-year-old sobbed and kicked her feet in apparent relief as Pierce County Circuit Court Judge Joe Boles read the verdict. Milberg embraced members of her family after the brief hearing was adjourned.

The verdict was shared by an alternate juror who was released from the case before deliberation. She said she would have rendered a not-guilty verdict.

“She’s suffered enough,” the woman said.

During closing arguments, defense attorney Aaron Nelson implored the jury not to convict. He said prosecution’s attempt to prove that Milberg was sending a Facebook message on her phone moments before the Dec. 12, 2013, crash in rural Pierce County that killed her daughter and two nieces was “nothing but misdirection.”

Milberg’s 11-year-old daughter Lydia Milberg died at the scene of the crash, while two 5-year-old nieces -- Clara Pavek, of Prescott, and Laynie Joe Amos, of Amery -- died later of injuries sustained in the crash.

While defense claimed the crash was merely a tragic accident caused by poor tires on slippery roads, Pierce County District Attorney Sean Froelich urged jurors to consider the phone evidence.

Milberg, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was thrown from the wreck and sustained serious injuries, including a traumatic brain injury. Her amnesia prevents her from remembering anything in the minutes leading up to the crash until after she was awakened in a hospital room, according to two doctors who evaluated her before the trial.

In a tragic turn of events, Michael Pavek, the father of Clara, “passed away from a broken heart” Oct. 2, according to his obituary published in the Pioneer Press. He took his own life at the scene of the crash and was found by Pierce County sheriff’s deputies.

