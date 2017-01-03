The final resolution of the case saw Rose Marie Kuehni sentenced to probation and jail time on convictions for aggravated battery and hiding a corpse in a Dec. 6 plea deal that prevented a second trial.

Kuehni, 45, shot Douglas Bailey to death Nov. 22, 2015, at their Prescott home. She made that admission while testifying in August at her trial, where she told jurors she shot Bailey because she feared he was about to kill or rape her.

The jury acquitted Kuehni of first-degree intentional homicide after her attorney presented a self-defense argument. Jurors were deadlocked on a third charge, second-degree homicide, which allowed prosecutors to retry her on that count.

The jury convicted her of hiding a corpse, but the presiding judge set that charge aside until the case reached resolution. In order for the charge to stick, Buffalo-Pepin Circuit Court Judge James Duvall explained, there must be an underlying crime connected to it.

While Kuehni’s criminal case has concluded — Bailey’s family members said they may pursue civil litigation — at least one aspect remains unresolved.

That’s the case of Clarence Hicks, the Harrodsberg, Ky., man who authorities say took possession of two boxes, one of which contained Bailey’s body, after Kuehni drove her boyfriend’s remains from Prescott to Illinois four days after she killed him. Hicks drove the boxes to his home state and dumped them off a remote mountainside, though he told investigators he didn’t know what the boxes contained.

Attorneys announced no resolution had been reached in Hicks’ case during a Dec. 12 hearing in Pierce County Circuit Court. The case was set for a seven-day jury trial to begin Aug. 4. Hicks remains free on a $5,000 cash bond.

The Kuehni saga began to unfurl in November 2015 after authorities zeroed in on her while investigating a missing-person report on Bailey. Kuehni eventually admitted to shooting Bailey after being threatened by the man.

The trial centered heavily on domestic abuse and included key testimony from an expert who told jurors that battered women’s syndrome can involve concepts like “learned helplessness” in the face of their abusers.

Prosecutors, meanwhile, painted a picture of a woman who sent cryptic messages to Hicks before the shooting. Emails from as far back as March 2015 between Kuehni and Hicks allegedly outlined their secret romance. Emails presented at trial by prosecution made reference to frustrations Kuehni had with Bailey.

In one from March 2015 read by Ducklow, she describes thinking “of ways to take his life” and how to do so without getting caught.

“Everything leaves a trace,” the letter states.