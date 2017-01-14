Drugs, gun, cash seized in Star Prairie; resident charged

The home of Nathan A. Boyer allegedly contained two separate grow rooms with pot plants, along with an assortment of marijuana-based products ranging from butter to candies, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday.

Boyer, 35, was charged with four felonies: manufacturing THC, possession of THC with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug house and THC possession. He’s also charged with misdemeanor paraphernalia possession.

Boyer was ordered to post a $2,500 cash bond Jan. 9 at his initial court appearance.

According to a criminal complaint:

St. Croix Valley Drug Task Force members served a search warrant at 10:02 a.m. Jan. 7 at Boyer’s 2298 Huntington Drive home, where he answered the door after authorities announced themselves.

Officers noticed the smell of pot immediately after entering the home.

Boyer was interviewed by investigators after being taken into custody.

He admitted that his kitchen cupboard contained THC butter, one-quarter pound of pot and THC candies. Boyer said investigators would find about an ounce of THC wax in his freezer, along with 30 or so cartridges of liquid THC on the kitchen table. A half-ounce of mushrooms were also near the table, he told officers.

Boyer admitted to selling pot for just over a year in increments of at least 3 ounces up to a quarter-pound. He also admitted to “picking up between 1 and 2 pounds every week and stated that he had last picked up 2 pounds” three days earlier. He said he pays about $2,500 per pound of pot.

Boyer also admitted to having two marijuana grows in the house — an upstairs setup with at least eight plants and a second room downstairs. He told officers he started growing pot in May 2016.

He also admitted to keeping a handgun in his living room for protection “in fear of being robbed,” the complaint states.

An inventory of items seized included: 20 suspected pot plants; marijuana-growing lights and chemicals; 481 grams of pot; and about $1,600 in cash.

Boyer’s criminal history includes a 2004 conviction for drug possession.