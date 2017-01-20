Man accused of assaulting woman with flaming clothes

Patrick D. Sullivan was charged in Pierce County Circuit Court with criminal property damage, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct and publishing a sexually explicit image without consent. The 19-year-old pleaded not guilty to all charges at a Jan. 11 court appearance.

According to a criminal complaint:

The victim said she was awakened Jan. 10 at her town of Oak Grove home by Sullivan, who came to return some of her belongings.

She followed him after he exited the house and saw him light a pile of her clothes on fire outside the home.

At one point, Sullivan grabbed a piece of burning clothing and threw it at the woman’s face. She said the item’s polyester material momentarily melted to her face, forcing her to peel it off.

A deputy noted a burn mark on her nose that the woman said was inflicted by the flaming clothes.

Sullivan also threw other pieces of burning clothes at her, one of which caused the woman’s coat to catch fire. The deputy documented burn marks on the coat.

Sullivan flung another burning article of clothing on a tarp atop a lawnmower. The victim stomped out that small fire before being pushed to the ground by Sullivan. He yelled at her about their relationship while he held her down for about 20 minutes and threatened to punch her in the face.

He eventually left, but not before snapping her cellphone in half.

The deputy also learned that Sullivan had posted a sex video of himself and the victim on Facebook. The social media company took the video down after a friend of the victim’s reported it.

Deputies then went to Sullivan’s Bay City home. He denied the allegations, telling officers he went home from work, played video games and then went to bed on the night in question.

Deputies arrested him and took him to jail in Ellsworth.

Sullivan, who was released on a $3,000 signature bond, has a Feb. 14 court hearing scheduled.