Multiple deputies were called to a burglary at 1:02 p.m. Jan. 20 at W5462 County Road N in Beldenville. Officers were called back to the property at 4:10 a.m. Jan. 21 for a suspicious activity report. An item was recovered that was reported stolen in the previous day's burglary.

Multiple units assisted Prescott police at 2 p.m. Jan. 17 after a semi-trailer was reported driving erratically near highways 10 and 29. Deputies eventually got the semi to stop at Highway 10 and 530th Avenue.

A deputy on patrol Jan. 20 stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation on 785th Street in Hager City. The driver was arrested on suspicion of THC possession and a probation hold.

An injury crash was reported at 9:08 a.m. Jan. 20, at W6911 210th Ave. in Bay City. The motorist slid across a driveway and into a ditch. The driver was hospitalized.

A deputy on patrol at 1:55 p.m. Jan. 21 watched a truck pulling a trailer that was crossing the centerline at 790th Street and County Road J in Beldenville. The trailer didn't have a plate and its fender was rubbing on the tires. The driver was later arrested on suspicion of OWI.

A deputy was dispatched at 6:01 p.m. Jan. 21 to County Road FF and Highway 29 in River Falls for a crash where the vehicle had left the scene. Prescott police later found the vehicle near Highway 29. Deputies assisted River Falls police in arresting the suspect.

A motorist whose driving status appeared to be revoked was stopped Jan. 22 at 805th Ave. and Highway 29 in River Falls. The driver was issued a summons for operating after revocation-alcohol related.

A caller reported a dog bite Jan. 20 at a home on County Road G in Elmwood. Deputies learned one dog had bitten another dog. One of the dogs was taken to a veterinarian.

Deputies responded Jan. 20 to N1668 County Road VV in Hager City for a dog that hadn't been quarantined following a bite a week earlier. The dog needed to be quarantined since it wasn't current on its rabies vaccination. A deputy told the dog's owner to comply or possible charges would be referred to the district attorney's office. The dog was brought to the Goodhue County Humane Society the next day to complete its quarantine.

A deputy was alerted at 9:54 p.m. Jan. 16 that someone was jumping out in front of cars at 456 W. Main St. in Ellsworth. The officer found the man, who was trying to catch a ride to River Falls.

A deputy on patrol at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 17 watched a man walking in a traffic lane at County Road O and Highway 65 in the town of River Falls. The deputy offered the man a courtesy ride, but he refused. He was then told not to walk in the traffic lane and to stay in the shoulder. He said he understood.

A possible burglary was reported at 1:21 p.m. Jan. 22 at N5751 County Road E in River Falls. The homeowner arrived to find a garage door open. No footprints were found in the snow near the doors. Nothing appeared missing.

Deputies, along with Red Wing police, responded at 8:50 p.m. Jan. 21 to N673 825th St. in Hager City for a disorderly person. A person there was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct, as was a second person who had active warrants.

Deputies were called Jan. 20 to N7249 910th St. in River Falls for a domestic disturbance. A woman there was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

A Plum City resident reported Jan. 16 that someone purporting to be from Xcel Energy called and demanded money. The resident called the utility company and confirmed the caller was a scammer.

A vehicle fire was reported Jan. 17 at N7408 County Road O in the town of River Falls. Deputies from other agencies responded to the call, which resulted in a total loss of the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Vandalism was reported Jan. 20 at W7487 510th Ave. in Ellsworth. Deputies took photos and gathered information about the incident.

Officers assisted Spring Valley police at 11:33 p.m. Jan. 21 for a fight at S225 McKay Ave. A deputy took statements and helped find a suspect.