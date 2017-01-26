Man accused of stealing dead man’s belongings

Dane O. Johnson made his initial appearance Jan. 17 in Pierce County Circuit Court on charges of felony theft, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor theft. He was released from custody on a $5,000 signature bond.

The 33-year-old was on bond at the time of the alleged crimes for what authorities say was his role in the theft of numerous items found in October 2016 on his W5114 210th Ave. property. Stolen property found there allegedly included a skid loader, a golf cart and a dump trailer.

According to the most recent charging document:

Pierce County deputies took a theft report Jan. 12 after the relative of a rural Ellsworth man who died earlier in the month noticed that trailers parked on the 530th Street property were gone.

Due to belongings left behind, the deceased’s family had requested the sheriff’s department provide extra patrol at the property. Deputies placed trail cameras on the property.

Investigators went to the property, where the driveway was found to have been plowed.

They then reviewed images captured on the camera. Time stamps on the images revealed that at 9:16 a.m. Jan. 10, a black Ford Expedition had hooked onto one of two trailers that was later reported missing.

Investigator Peter Koch immediately suspected Johnson after seeing the Expedition; Koch was one of several officers who investigated thefts at Johnson’s property in October.

Other images captured by the cameras revealed a Ford pickup truck plowing the driveway at 2:22 a.m. Jan. 11.

The investigators went to Johnson’s property, where they saw a trailer matching one of the two reported missing from the 530th Street property. Johnson wasn’t there, however, so the investigators went to N2432 490th St., Maiden Rock — a property where other stolen material connected to the October investigation had been found.

An investigator spotted the other missing trailer inside a shed on that property. The trailer found there had a flat tire and was further damaged after having come unhooked from the truck.

The officers went back to Johnson’s home, where he was this time, and questioned him about the stolen trailers.

“He stated he took them because he didn’t want anyone else to steal them,” the complaint states.

Johnson told investigators he was planning to tell another relative he was hanging onto them for safekeeping. An investigator asked Johnson if he had plowed the driveway. He said he had, though he admitted no one had asked him to plow it.

Johnson later helped investigators reload items that had been taken off the trailer found at the 490th Street property.

Johnson returns to court Feb. 13, for a preliminary hearing on the latest charges.