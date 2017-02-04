Shaun M. Helmueller pleaded not guilty to three counts of sex with a child who is 16 or younger. The 36-year-old, whose $20,000 signature bond remained in place, applied the same day for Pierce County Circuit Court Judge Joe Boles to be substituted on the case. Boles told defense attorney Mark Gherty that he could take up his request for a lower signature bond with the judge to whom the case is reassigned.

The incident was originally reported as a kidnapping. Details made public in a criminal complaint state the girl rushed to police as they arrived at Helmueller’s door, though he told police their encounter was voluntary and that she told him she was an adult.

According to the criminal complaint:

River Falls police were alerted Dec. 31 by Northfield police about a missing 16-year-old girl whose phone was traced to 523 S. Wasson Lane. No. 14.

Two officers went to the apartment building, knocked on the door and were met there by Helmueller. As he asked how he could help the officers, the girl darted from the back of the apartment to the door.

The girl “wrapped her arms around myself to hug me and stated, ‘Help me. Help me,’” Officer Travis Rudesill wrote in the complaint.

The officers arrested Helmueller and took him to the police station, where he agreed to be questioned.

He told police he met the girl on the website AdultFriendFinder a few days before Christmas, where the girl first told him she was 22. Police checked the site and found the girl’s profile, which listed her age as 22.

Helmueller said he went to her house in Northfield at 3 a.m., Dec. 30. He learned that she had snuck out of her parents’ house, prompting him to confront her over her age. The girl told him her actual age was 18 and that she was a recent high school graduate.

He admitted to sexual contact with the girl while she stayed at his apartment. Helmueller also said the girl contacted her grandfather on the Kik app at some point on Dec. 30 and also told her siblings where she was.