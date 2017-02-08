Officers took a complaint Feb. 5 of snowmobilers riding on a closed trail. A deputy found and spoke with the snowmobilers. Infractions listed were non-registration, failure to transfer registration, no snow safety and failure to carry snow safety cards. Another report of snowmobilers on closed trails was received about one hour later at W3437 Highway 29. Illegal exhaust noise, no trail pass and no proof of snow safety were listed as infractions in that incident.

Deputies responded Feb. 1 to Hill Street and Highway 10 in Ellsworth for a report of a vehicle driving all over the roadway. The driver was stopped and said he was fatigued from “the day's events.” Officers said “his attire matched up with” his claim. There were no signs of intoxication.

A deputy on patrol Feb. 1 at Highway 63 and 825th Street in Hager City stopped a vehicle that failed to stop at a stop sign. The driver had multiple warrants for arrest and was taken to jail.

An officer on patrol at 2:53 p.m. Feb. 3 stopped a suspicious vehicle at N6499 Highway 63 in Beldenville. The deputy learned the driver of the vehicle had no license. The driver tried to elude the deputy by pulling into the Highway 63 establishment and having a passenger get in the driver's seat. Both people in the vehicle were arrested.

Several units joined in an attempt to pull over a vehicle that wasn't stopping after being witnessed speeding Feb. 4 at Highway 63 and County Road VV in Hager City. The driver later admitted to not paying attention.

Deputies assisted Wisconsin State Patrol and Spring Valley firefighters Feb. 5 with a car fire in the lane of traffic at W3437 Highway 29 in Spring Valley.

Deputies assisted St. Croix County sheriff's deputies with a pursuit that entered Pierce County at 2:10 a.m. Feb. 6. A suspect was taken into custody.

A complainant at W2596 20th Ave., Maiden Rock reported a burglary Feb. 2. She said items were missing and named a possible suspect.

A deputy responded Feb. 4 to N6126 650th St., Beldenville to assist police on a medical call. The patient was “very argumentative” and refused to be transported by ambulance. The officer denied the patient's demand to leave his house because the officer was concerned about the EMS crew's safety.

A caller reported Jan. 31 that a vehicle he bought in Bay City doesn't run. The complainant said he never got a bill of sale or the title for the vehicle. The caller was told to take the matter to civil court or to let it go since the vehicle was purchased for less than $100.

A deputy on patrol encountered an unclaimed 600-pound black Angus cow at 450th Avenue and County Road C in Ellsworth. No one in the area claimed the cow, nor did they know to whom it belonged. A resident loaded the cow into his trailer and took it to his house until someone claimed it.

Deputies responded Feb. 5 to Red Wing for a woman who reported being assaulted at an establishment at N1090 825th St., Hager City.

A complainant reported Feb. 5 that a mailbox was damaged at N4246 County Road K near Ellsworth. It appeared as if the mailbox had been intentionally set on fire.

A Maiden Rock caller reported Jan. 30 that her son had hidden drug paraphernalia and, possibly, cans of stolen mineral water. The woman also wanted documentation of Facebook messages regarding drugs and weapons.

A deputy on patrol Feb. 3 at 420 E. Main St., Ellsworth saw two men standing in the middle of an alley, one of whom appeared to be stumbling. The deputy checked the man's welfare.

A deputy on patrol at 12:47 a.m. Feb. 6 at 135th Avenue and Highway 35 in Bay City checked on a vehicle off to the side of the road. It was learned the passenger had just gotten off an airplane and was feeling sick.