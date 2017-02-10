Guns and safe go missing in Martell burglary

Pierce County prosecutors charged River Falls resident Elliot C. Wilkens, 18, and 29-year-old Scott M. Hotchkiss of Rosemount, Minn., each with one count of burglary. Hotchkiss was released from custody on a $10,000 signature bond after a Jan. 27 hearing, while Wilkens was released the same day on a $20,000 signature bond.

According to a criminal complaint:

Pierce County sheriff’s investigators responded Jan. 20 to a burglary report at N5462 County Road N in the town of Martell, where a woman reported she returned home to find someone had broken in.

Among evidence collected was a rolling cart that appeared to have been used to move a safe that was missing from the basement. The cart was found outside a sliding glass door leading into the house.

In addition to the missing safe — containing cash, jewelry, paperwork, personal effects and other valuables — the victim said two AK-47 rifles were also missing. It appeared every room in the house had been ransacked by the burglars.

Interviews with the victim revealed her son was friends with Wilkens and others who were familiar to investigators.

The victim’s son said he had been with Wilkens and Hotchkiss the previous day. At one point during the interview, the son inquired how the safe was removed, adding, “Did they push it out the sliding glass doors?”

“I paused because that is exactly what happened,” investigator Collin Gilles wrote in the complaint.

The victim said she knew Wilkens was aware of the safe and had been to the house in the past.

Investigators later interviewed Wilkens, whose story conflicted with the son’s account. In an interview two days later with the son, he admitted he, Hotchkiss and Wilkens took the safe and brought it to a Beldenville man’s house, where they cut it open. The son also admitted to possessing both of the missing guns, one of which was hidden in his room.

Investigators went to the Beldenville house, where a man took them to an outbuilding where the safe was.

He told investigators Wilkens, Hotchkiss and the victim’s son brought it to his house in Wilkens’ car. Some contents of the safe were recovered.

Investigators arrested Wilkens on Jan. 26 after a River Falls traffic stop. He later admitted involvement in the burglary, but said he never went inside the house.

During the traffic stop, other officers executed a search warrant at Wilkens’ 311 Foster St. home, where Hotchkiss was found. He also admitted to some involvement, but said the other two were in the home while he waited outside. Hotchkiss admitted that the men divided up four piles of money after cutting open the safe.

Distinctive sunglasses reported missing in the burglary were found in Hotchkiss’ car.

The other two men involved in the incident were named in the complaint, but have not been charged.

Wilkens and Hotchkiss are set to return to court March 7.