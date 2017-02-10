Pierce County Circuit Court - Criminal

Elijah R. Buck, 19, Welch, Minn., pleaded innocent and was ordered to pay $500 cash bail on counts of intentionally point firearm at person, discharge firearm within 100 yards of building and disorderly conduct Jan. 23. The charges stemmed from an Aug. 6 incident in the town of Ellsworth.

Glenn L. Fernstrom, 28, Hudson, pleaded innocent and was ordered to pay $350 cash bail on counts of violate harassment restraining order and misdemeanor bail jumping Jan. 24. At a Jan. 26 bail bond hearing, the court ordered a $2,000 signature bond. The charges resulted from a Jan. 23 incident in River Falls.

Shaun M. Helmueller, 36, River Falls, pleaded innocent and posted a $20,000 signature bond on three counts of sex with child age 16 or older Jan. 27. The charges resulted from incidents Dec. 30 in River Falls.

Scott M. Hotchkiss, 29, Rosemount, Minn., posted a $10,000 signature bond on a felony burglary — building/dwelling charge Jan. 27. The charge stemmed from a Jan. 20 incident in the town of Ellsworth.

Nicholas R. Ingli, 28, Ellsworth, posted a $10,000 signature bond on counts of felony possess GHB, GB, BDO, Ketamine, Flunitraz; felony possession of narcotic drugs, felony possession of methamphetamine, possess drug paraphernalia, operating while revoked, ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install Jan. 25. The charges stemmed from a Jan. 24 incident in the town of Ellsworth.

Jeffery W. Lakela, 58, Prescott, pleaded innocent and posted a $3,000 signature bond on disorderly conduct and resisting or obstructing an officer charges Jan. 23. The charges stemmed from a Nov. 2 incident in Prescott.

William J. Langer, 30, Beldenville, entered a deferred prosecution agreement on a disorderly conduct charge Jan. 26. A criminal damage to property charge was dismissed. The charges resulted from an Aug. 20 incident in the town of River Falls.

Sabastian A. Manneh, 22, River Falls, pleaded innocent and posted a $2,000 signature bond on counts of disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping Jan. 24. The charges stemmed from a Dec. 7 incident in River Falls.

Paul A. Marks, 32, New Richmond, pleaded innocent and posted a $500 signature bond on possession of THC and possess drug paraphernalia charges Jan. 23. The charges resulted from an Oct. 1 incident in River Falls.

Thomas P. Nelson, 56, Prescott, pleaded innocent and posted a $3,000 signature bond on counts of disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping and possession of controlled substance Jan. 23. The charges stemmed from a Dec. 1 incident in Prescott.

Caleb J. Pease, 31, River Falls, posted a $5,000 signature bond on counts of felony bail jumping, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct Jan. 23. The charges resulted from a Jan. 21 incident in River Falls.

Cherilyn M. Ronning, 42, River Falls, posted a $5,000 signature bond on a felony child abuse — recklessly cause harm charge Jan. 23. The charge stemmed from an incident on or between Oct. 17 and 18 in the town of River Falls.

Dillon J. Sweeney, 21, River Falls, pleaded innocent and was ordered to pay $1,000 cash bail on counts of felony strangulation and suffocation, battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct Jan. 23. The charges resulted from a Jan. 21 incident in River Falls.

Elliot C. Wilkens, 19, River Falls, posted a $20,000 signature bond on a felony burglary to building/dwelling charge Jan. 27. The charge resulted from a Jan. 20 incident in the town of Martell.

Caleb J. Young, 23, Hastings, Minn., pleaded innocent and posted a $1,000 signature bond on counts of OWI-second, operate with restricted controlled substance-second and possession of THC Jan. 23. The charges stemmed from incidents Oct. 5 and Jan. 6 in Ellsworth.

Closed cases

LeBronze J. Kreider, 22, River Falls, was sentenced to jail time served at a probation revocation hearing Jan. 23 on a sex with child age 16 or older charge, of which he was convicted Nov. 2, 2015. He was also sentenced to jail time served at the same hearing on counts of theft — movable property and battery, of which he was convicted June 8, 2015. The charges resulted from incidents June 8, 2013 and March 7, 2015 in River Falls.

Three counts of felony bail jumping, two counts of felony battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer and a misdemeanor bail jumping charge against Kevin M. Madden, 58, Ellsworth, were dismissed Jan. 26. The charges stemmed from incidents Oct. 29 and Nov. 10 in Ellsworth.

A violate foreign protection order against Megan A. McGuiness, 30, Hastings, Minn., was dismissed Jan. 26 after completion of a deferred prosecution agreement. The charge resulted from a July 25, 2015 incident in Prescott.

Casey J. O'Neil, 25, Ellsworth, was convicted of resisting or obstructing an officer, sentenced to one year of probation and fined $443 Jan. 23. The charge stemmed from a May 7 incident in River Falls.

Christopher R. Peterson, 33, Millville, Minn., was convicted of felony possession of methamphetamine, sentenced to two years of probation and fined $518 Jan. 23. Possession of THC and possess drug paraphernalia charges were dismissed. The charges resulted from a June 20, 2014 incident in Prescott.

Julian S.W. Smith, 25, Kenyon, Minn., was convicted of battery, ordered to provide a DNA sample and fined $443 Jan. 26. The charge stemmed from a Nov. 15, 2014 incident in the town of Trenton.

Joshua J. Thacker, 32, Prescott, was convicted of possession of THC, sentenced to 16 days in jail and fined $443 Jan. 23. A possess drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed. The charges resulted from an Aug. 11 incident in the town of Diamond Bluff.

A disorderly conduct charge against Jennifer L. Wilson, River Falls, was dismissed Jan. 27. The charge stemmed from a March 7 incident in River Falls.