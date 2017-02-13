According to a news release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, police recovered a 2012 CAT skid steer, a Dodge truck, 13 cargo and enclosed trailers, a 2004 Kubota tractor with a dump trailer and an ATV at N7082 330th St., Spring Valley. Pierce County tax records list Honeycrest Farms, Inc., as the property owner.

The PCSO received a call Saturday, Feb. 11 from a person who believed their stolen skid steer was located at the 330th Street property.

“The investigation started with verifying the initial information, and the follow up investigation resulted in a search warrant being authorized for this residence and outside buildings,” the news release states.

The skid steer had been reported stolen in St. Paul. Ten of the trailers found had been reported stolen from the Twin Cities area, while the Kubota tractor, dump trailer and ATV had been reported stolen in December 2016.

The search warrant was executed over two days; the investigation remains active as the PCSO contacts police agencies to obtain police reports about the stolen items and verifies property statuses of items believed to be stolen.

No suspects have been taken into custody. The resident who resides at the 330th Street address is cooperating with police.