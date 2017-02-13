Former Ellsworth man charged in fatal shooting

The gunshot left 32-year-old Justin Dale Ogden dead and launched a 10-week investigation into the incident that on Friday resulted in a first-degree reckless homicide charge against Jerad A. Jones. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 60 years in prison.

Jones, a 30-year-old who also hails from Ellsworth, made his initial court appearance Friday, where Dunn County Circuit Court Judge Rod Smeltzer ordered him held on a $15,000 cash bond. Prosecutors argued for bond to be set at $200,000, while Jones’ attorney requested $1,000 cash bond.

According to a criminal complaint citing Jones’ statements:

Jones told Ogden Dec. 2 that Ogden was suspected by a mutual friend of stealing and that he wasn’t welcome back at that house — a claim that angered Ogden.

That set off a tumultuous exchange in the house, which Jones shared with his sister, Ogden and their daughter. Jones and Ogden fought, though Jones was able to escape through a window in his bedroom.

Jones then went to a friend’s house until 9:30 p.m., when he got a ride back to the town of Weston home and noticed a window was broken in the bedroom belonging to his sister and Ogden. Jones walked the perimeter of the house, but it didn’t appear anyone was home.

He later heard his sister down street crying and calling his name. She told Jones that Ogden had beaten her and that he’d told their daughter “that she would not have a mommy in the morning,” the complaint states.

Jones, his sister and the child went back inside the house and barricaded themselves in his bedroom. Jones grabbed his 12-gauge shotgun and loaded two shells in it, though he later lamented not having a smaller-caliber gun.

“(Jones) said they feared what Ogden would do to them,” according to the complaint.

Jones and his sister soon decided they would need to fetch food from the kitchen if they were to spend the night in the bedroom. While she went to grab food, Jones crouched with the shotgun to keep watch.

Jones described to investigators how that incident made him “very, very scared and very nervous because I knew what I was about to do.

“I knew I didn’t want to do it but somehow I believed that somewhere I could convince somebody — if ever there is in the ordinary good man’s mind a conceivable time where he’d go ‘you’re justified to kill or be killed kind of thing.’ That’s what I felt like then. All the way,” Jones told investigators.

Just then, Ogden appeared from a bedroom on the other side of the house and eventually began advancing on Jones in a hallway.

Jones told Ogden not to take another step and to go back in his room. Ogden replied, “Oh, you got a (expletive) gun. You’re going to shoot me. Go right ahead and shoot me.”

Ogden took another step. Jones took aim at Ogden’s right shoulder in hopes of wounding him and fired.

Dunn County sheriff’s deputies were called to the house at 10:22 p.m., where Jones was arrested. Ogden was pronounced dead on the scene about 20 minutes after medics arrived.

Jones told deputies, “I shot him, but didn’t shoot to kill him,” the complaint states, which goes on to quote Jones as saying “I shot him high in the shoulder so it would not kill him, but I needed to stop him.”

Jones later told investigators he feared Ogden would “hurt, kill or choke him,” the complaint states.

He returns to court Feb. 20 for a preliminary hearing.