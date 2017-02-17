Pierce County Circuit Court - Criminal

Trevor M. Bolland, 38, Red Wing, Minn., posted a $10,000 signature bond on a felony OWI-fourth charge Jan. 30. The charge stemmed from a Jan. 29 incident in the town of Trenton.

Victoria A. Davis, 24, Ellsworth, pleaded innocent and was ordered to pay $150 cash bail on a battery charge Jan. 30. The charge resulted from a May 9 incident in Ellsworth.

Jeffrey J. Fritz, 30, Cottage Grove, Minn., pleaded innocent and was ordered to pay $500 cash bail on a carrying a concealed knife charge Jan. 30. The charge stemmed from a Dec. 9 incident in Prescott.

Elijah M. Grove-Thomas, 19, Welch, Minn., was ordered to pay $500 cash bail on a felony substantial battery — intend bodily harm charge Jan. 30. The charge resulted from an Aug. 6 incident in the town of Ellsworth.

Eddie L. Morgan Jr., 23, River Falls, pleaded innocent and posted a $500 signature bond on a disorderly conduct charge Jan. 30. The charge stemmed from a Jan. 29 incident in River Falls.

Jared E. Nelson, 21, Elmwood, posted a $10,000 signature bond on counts of felony criminal damage to property, felony endanger safety/reckless use of firearm, discharge firearm within 100 yards/building and operate firearm while intoxicated Jan. 30. The charges resulted from a Jan. 27 incident in Elmwood.

Anthony M. Oellrich, 23, River Falls, pleaded innocent and posted a $3,000 signature bond on a receiving or concealing stolen property charge Jan. 30. The charge stemmed from a May 16, 2015 incident in River Falls.

Cherilyn M. Ronning, 42, River Falls, posted a $5,000 signature bond on a felony child abuse — recklessly cause harm charge Jan. 23. The charge stemmed from an incident on or between Oct. 17 and 18 in the town of River Falls.

Edward J. Sarnstrom, 27, Prescott, pleaded guilty and entered a deferred prosecution agreement on a misdemeanor failure to support child charge Jan. 30. The charge resulted from a Jan. 13 incident in Ellsworth.

Cody J. Skulski, 25, Hager City, signed a waiver of extradition Jan. 30 to Minnesota, where he was charged in Washington County Oct. 4, 2015 with felony drugs — fifth degree — possess schedule 1, 2, 3, 4 — not small amount marijuana and traffic — DWI — operate motor vehicle — body contains any amount schedule 1/11 drugs — not marijuana.

Jason D. Stern, 35, River Falls, pleaded innocent and posted a $3,000 signature bond on a computer message — threaten/obscenity charge Jan. 30. The charge stemmed from a July 14 incident in River Falls.

Carrie Stoffel, 36, Ellsworth, was not present for an initial appearance Jan. 30 where Judge James Duvall was assigned to the case. She was charged with defamation Nov. 8. The charge resulted from incidents on and between Oct. 19, 2015 and Sept. 21, 2016 in Prescott.

Dillon J. Sweeney, 21, River Falls, pleaded innocent and was ordered to pay $1,000 cash bail on counts of felony strangulation and suffocation, battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct Jan. 23. The charges resulted from a Jan. 21 incident in River Falls.

Charles E. Swenson, 54, Pensacola, Fla., pleaded innocent and was ordered to pay $200 cash bail on a criminal damage to property charge Jan. 30. The charge stemmed from a Sept. 10 incident in the town of Trimbelle.

Jeffrey A. Tornio, 22, Eagan, Minn., posted a $5,000 signature bond on felony counts of vehicle operator flee/elude officer and drive or operate vehicle without consent Feb. 3. The charges resulted from a Feb. 3 incident in the town of Trenton.

Elliot C. Wilkens, 19, River Falls, posted a $20,000 signature bond on a felony burglary to building/dwelling charge Jan. 27. The charge resulted from a Jan. 20 incident in the town of Martell.

Caleb J. Young, 23, Hastings, Minn., pleaded innocent and posted a $1,000 signature bond on counts of OWI-second, operate with restricted controlled substance-second and possession of THC Jan. 23. The charges stemmed from incidents Oct. 5 and Jan. 6 in Ellsworth.

Closed cases

Christopher L. Dworshak, 29, Ellsworth, was convicted of two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine and a felony forgery-uttering (as party to a crime) charge, sentenced to three years of probation, ordered to successfully complete Pierce County Drug Court program and fined $3,503.29 Jan. 30. His driver's license was revoked for one year and an ignition interlock device must be installed for three years. Charges of possession of THC, felony bail jumping (two), felony possession of methamphetamine (as party to a crime), possession of controlled substance, possess drug paraphernalia (two) and misdemeanor bail jumping were dismissed. The charges stemmed from incidents March 7, on or between May 2 and May 5, and July 11 in Prescott, plus June 6 in the town of Hartland.

Ahdronemus D. Gooden, 36, Downing, was convicted of possess marijuana and fined $210.80 Feb. 1. The charge resulted from a Nov. 2 incident in Ellsworth.

LeBronze J. Kreider, 22, River Falls, was sentenced to jail time served at a probation revocation hearing Jan. 23 on a sex with child age 16 or older charge, of which he was convicted Nov. 2, 2015. He was also sentenced to jail time served at the same hearing on counts of theft — movable property and battery, of which he was convicted June 8, 2015. The charges resulted from incidents June 8, 2013 and March 7, 2015 in River Falls.

Three counts of felony bail jumping, two counts of felony battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer and a misdemeanor bail jumping charge against Kevin M. Madden, 58, Ellsworth, were dismissed Jan. 26. The charges stemmed from incidents Oct. 29 and Nov. 10 in Ellsworth.

A violate foreign protection order against Megan A. McGuiness, 30, Hastings, Minn., was dismissed Jan. 26 after completion of a deferred prosecution agreement. The charge resulted from a July 25, 2015 incident in Prescott.

Casey J. O'Neil, 25, Ellsworth, was convicted of resisting or obstructing an officer, sentenced to one year of probation and fined $443 Jan. 23. The charge stemmed from a May 7 incident in River Falls.

Christopher R. Peterson, 33, Millville, Minn., was convicted of felony possession of methamphetamine, sentenced to two years of probation and fined $518 Jan. 23. Possession of THC and possess drug paraphernalia charges were dismissed. The charges resulted from a June 20, 2014 incident in Prescott.

Andrew I. Richardson, 17, North Hudson, was convicted of possess marijuana and fined $210.80 Jan. 30. A felony possess with intent — THC charge was dismissed. The charges stemmed from an Oct. 15 incident in the town of River Falls.

Julian S.W. Smith, 25, Kenyon, Minn., was convicted of battery, ordered to provide a DNA sample and fined $443 Jan. 26. The charge stemmed from a Nov. 15, 2014 incident in the town of Trenton.

Joshua J. Thacker, 32, Prescott, was convicted of possession of THC, sentenced to 16 days in jail and fined $443 Jan. 23. A possess drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed. The charges resulted from an Aug. 11 incident in the town of Diamond Bluff.

A disorderly conduct charge against Jennifer L. Wilson, River Falls, was dismissed Jan. 27. The charge stemmed from a March 7 incident in River Falls.