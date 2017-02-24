Suspects still sought in stolen property case

No arrests have been made yet in the case, said Pierce County Sheriff's Office Lt. Wade Strain. He said investigators were trying to piece together clues without "a strong suspect pool" related to the find.

The items were found at N7082 330th St. in the town of Gilman, where sheriff's investigators executed a search warrant after the owner of a missing skid steer reported seeing it Feb. 11 on the property. The search turned up a Dodge truck, 13 trailers, a tractor and an ATV — all believed stolen.

"It's large scale," Strain said of the discovery. "They were busy."

Several of the items were confirmed stolen from locations in the Twin Cities. Strain said last week that none of the items appeared to have been stolen locally.

Meanwhile, the resident on the property remains cooperative in the investigation, Strain said.

"There's a connection," he said. "We don't know what that connection is yet."

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the case may call the Pierce County tipline at 715-273-3757.