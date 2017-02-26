A caller at N8050 County Road F in River Falls came home to find a suspicious vehicle in her driveway. The woman attempted to talk to the driver, a man, who became confrontational with her. She called 911. Deputies checked the area but didn't find the suspect's car.

Deputies were called Feb. 15 to a disorderly woman at the Pierce County Courthouse. She was gone by the time officers arrived.

Deputies were called at 8:34 a.m. Feb. 16 to the Pierce County judge's chambers at 414 W. Main St. for a 911 call. Everything was reportedly OK.

A caller reported Feb. 13 that her mailbox on 650th Avenue in Spring Valley had been vandalized. She said her mail had been thrown on the ground and beer bottles had been placed inside the box.

Deputies responded at 6:51 p.m. Feb. 14 to a suspicious vehicle report at 830th Street and Highway 35 in Hager City. A traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle matching the description, but nothing suspicious was found.

A deputy on patrol at 1:59 a.m. Feb. 16 stopped a vehicle for a headlight violation. The driver received a summons for operating after revocation (alcohol-related).

A suspicious vehicle was reported Feb. 16 in a driveway on County Road N in Beldenville. A check of the area turned up nothing suspicious.

Deputies responded at 7:27 a.m. Feb. 17 to a crash at N6309 1323rd St. in Prescott. A vehicle left the roadway and struck two mailboxes before leaving the scene without reporting the crash.

A Beldenville resident reported Feb. 14 that credit cards belonging to her and her husband had been used without authorization in Florida and elsewhere in Wisconsin.