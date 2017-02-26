Pierce County Sheriff's blotter: Suspected drunken driver nearly strikes squad
A deputy responded at 5:15 p.m. Feb.15 after a report of an intoxicated woman leaving W3541 Highway 35 in Maiden Rock. Deputies stopped the vehicle after it nearly struck a squad car. The driver was arrested on suspicion of OWI-fourth offense, operating after revocation, probation hold and obstructing an officer.
A caller at N8050 County Road F in River Falls came home to find a suspicious vehicle in her driveway. The woman attempted to talk to the driver, a man, who became confrontational with her. She called 911. Deputies checked the area but didn't find the suspect's car.Order in the courthouse
- Deputies were called Feb. 15 to a disorderly woman at the Pierce County Courthouse. She was gone by the time officers arrived.
- Deputies were called at 8:34 a.m. Feb. 16 to the Pierce County judge's chambers at 414 W. Main St. for a 911 call. Everything was reportedly OK.
A caller reported Feb. 13 that her mailbox on 650th Avenue in Spring Valley had been vandalized. She said her mail had been thrown on the ground and beer bottles had been placed inside the box.Traffic trouble
- Deputies responded at 6:51 p.m. Feb. 14 to a suspicious vehicle report at 830th Street and Highway 35 in Hager City. A traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle matching the description, but nothing suspicious was found.
- A deputy on patrol at 1:59 a.m. Feb. 16 stopped a vehicle for a headlight violation. The driver received a summons for operating after revocation (alcohol-related).
- A suspicious vehicle was reported Feb. 16 in a driveway on County Road N in Beldenville. A check of the area turned up nothing suspicious.
- Deputies responded at 7:27 a.m. Feb. 17 to a crash at N6309 1323rd St. in Prescott. A vehicle left the roadway and struck two mailboxes before leaving the scene without reporting the crash.
A Beldenville resident reported Feb. 14 that credit cards belonging to her and her husband had been used without authorization in Florida and elsewhere in Wisconsin.Miscellaneous
- A deputy was alerted to a woman who had questions Feb. 13 about not being let into an establishment at N1833 785th St. The complainant was informed of taverns' right to refuse service.
- Deputies assisted Ellsworth police Feb. 14 with a burglary report at 334 W. Overlook Drive. Nothing was found.
- A deputy assisted EMS crews with a patient Feb. 15 at N1151 452nd St. in Maiden Rock. North Memorial Air Care responded to the scene.