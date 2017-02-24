Final points heard before puppy mill trial

The attorney for town of El Paso resident Stuart West said in court Feb. 14 that a 150-page report he received about the case wasn’t enough. Attorney Keith Belzer said he wanted the underlying records and examinations performed on the yellow labs taken last year from West’s home.

West faces 125 misdemeanor counts alleging he mistreated dogs and failed to provide proper food, shelter and ventilation at his home-based Alma Bottom Pointing Labradors business. A six-day trial is set to begin March 10.

West’s records request came under objection from Pierce County Attorney Sean Froelich, who said he also hadn’t received those records — compiled by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the American Humane Society — and that they’re not state-generated information, nor were they records he planned to reference at trial. Froelich said other questions surrounding the cost and volume of the records added to his concerns.

“It’s certainly not an exercise the state wants to participate in,” he said.

Belzer countered that any ASPCA experts wouldn’t be able to testify unless he had access to those records, which he said could detail how many dogs were destroyed and adopted after being removed from West’s 350th Street home. Belzer later said he’d been in touch with Pierce County’s corporation counsel, which is pursuing a civil suit against West, about those records.

Froelich suggested Belzer attempt an open records request, but Belzer said the two organizations are not subject to open records laws.

Pierce County Circuit Court Judge said defense should have access to the documents. He said he’d sign a court order if the Humane Society doesn’t release them directly.

“I think you’re entitled to those records,” Boles said.

However, the judge didn’t grant Belzer’s request for a 30-day trial delay to allow for the records to be examined.

Also taken up at last week’s hearing was whether the dogs would be identified individually at the trial. Belzer said that could become an issue, since the jury would have convict on each individual count.

“It might not be an all-or-nothing verdict,” he said.

Froelich said prosecution has a numbering system for each dog.

Boles concluded the hearing by asking Belzer if a plea deal had been offered in the case.

“There’s not been an offer extended at all,” he replied.

Boles asked Froelich to present defense a plea offer “so they have something to consider.”