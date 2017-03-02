Experts: Teen should be in juvenile court

Kali J. Bookey, who was 14 at the time of her alleged crime, is charged in adult court with first-degree attempted homicide, false imprisonment and aggravated battery. Last week's hearing was part of an effort by Bookey's attorneys to move the case into juvenile court.

Presiding Judge Eric Lundell did not immediately rule on the motion; he's expected to issue a written ruling on it sometime this month.

Court officials familiar with the case said it's likely attorneys will reconvene this week for a possible plea hearing.

Which system — adult or juvenile — would provide the best treatment resources for Bookey was the central question addressed at the Wednesday, Feb. 22, hearing.

Bookey, accused of slashing the neck of her boyfriend's sister in a July 27, 2016, town of Stanton incident, is capable of recovering from issues that impacted her actions on the day of the attack, said Dr. Michael Caldwell.

The doctor, who evaluated Bookey for more than seven hours, recommended a combination of medication and psychotherapy for her treatment.

Caldwell said Bookey, who he diagnosed with obsessive-compulsive disorder, attention-deficit disorder and mild depression, should be treated in a setting with other juveniles with mental health problems. That setting need not be secure, the doctor testified, saying her risk to reoffend is "as close to zero as anyone I've ever seen."

Adult prison, he said, "would be the least helpful" environment for Bookey to be placed.

But St. Croix County District Attorney Michael Nieskes wanted to know how someone whose mental state on the day before the alleged offense didn't raise red flags wouldn't be capable of committing another violent crime. Bookey allegedly targeted the victim because her relationship with Bookey's brother alienated him from her family.

The brother and the victim are still a couple, Nieskes pointed out.

Caldwell said Bookey has already begun to let go of the things she obsessed over. Had she gotten therapy in the days before the attack, it's "very, very likely this wouldn't have happened," he said.

"Her actions were very uncharacteristic" that day, the doctor said.

Bookey, described by Caldwell as highly intelligent and with graduate-level language comprehension, would need to be vigilant about keeping up with her medication until she's fully stable. After about two years of treatment and medication, she would "be in pretty good shape," Caldwell said.

Nieskes also raised the question of farther-reaching impacts the incident might have. He suggested Bookey has received a "certain degree of celebrity" as a result and has been contacted to appear on the popular daytime program "Dr. Phil."

Caldwell said he wasn't aware of that and noted that Bookey doesn't at all feel positive about the incident.

Nieskes, while questioning Caldwell about deterrence factors on the surrounding community, noted that a suspect in a recent St. Croix County juvenile case said she was "an admirer" of Bookey's work. Caldwell said he wasn't aware of that allegation.

Asked to assess the rationality of Bookey's actions on the day of the crime — such as disguising herself and performing breathing exercises to calm herself before the attack — Caldwell said they were and that they represented a rational attempt to intimidate the victim.

The second doctor, Christopher Babbit, testified later in the day. Babbit, a court-appointed doctor, also recommended moving Bookey's case to the juvenile system.