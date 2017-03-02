Pierce County Circuit Court briefs

Joseph Feisthauer, 18, no address listed, posted a $5,000 signature bond on counts of felony possess with intent — amphetamine, possession of THC and possess drug paraphernalia Feb. 17. The charges stemmed from a Feb. 15 incident in River Falls.

Deloris M. Field, 58, River Falls, pleaded innocent and posted a $2,000 signature bond on counts of possession of THC and possess drug paraphernalia Feb. 13. The charges resulted from a Sept. 16 incident in the town of Gilman.

Trevor J. Holst, 34, Ellsworth, pleaded innocent and was ordered to pay $1,000 cash bail on counts of felony possession of narcotic drugs, felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor bail jumping and operate without valid license (second in three years) Feb. 13. The charges stemmed from a Feb. 10 incident in the town of Trenton.

Jennifer A. Jahnke, 37, River Falls, pleaded innocent and posted a $2,000 signature bond on a battery charge Feb. 13. The charge resulted from an Oct. 22 incident in Ellsworth.

Kennedy M. Johnson, 21, Hastings, Minn., posted a $3,000 signature bond on a felony substantial battery — intend bodily harm charge Feb. 13. The charge stemmed from an Aug. 6 incident in the town of Ellsworth.

Brandon L. Kleeves, 29, Maiden Rock, pleaded innocent and was ordered to pay $150 cash bail on criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct charges Feb. 13. The charges resulted from an Oct. 28 incident in Pierce County.

Tannous J. Krech, 20, Ellsworth, pleaded innocent and posted a $2,000 signature bond on a possession of drug paraphernalia charge Feb. 13. The charge stemmed from an Oct. 28 incident in Ellsworth.

Lynn L.Kubicek, 49, Maiden Rock, posted a $5,000 signature bond on felony OWI — fourth and operating while revoked charges Feb. 16. The charges resulted from a Feb. 15 incident in the town of Salem.

James M. Leonard, 23, Ellsworth, pleaded innocent and was ordered to pay $200 cash bail on disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property charges Feb. 13. The charges stemmed from a Dec. 28 incident in Ellsworth.

Ethan S. Pehling, 18, New Ulm, Minn., pleaded innocent and was ordered to pay $100 cash bail on a possess drug paraphernalia charge Feb. 13. The charge resulted from an Oct. 28 incident in Ellsworth.

David J. Seifert, 63, Lake City, Minn., signed an extradition waiver Feb. 15. He is charged with possession of methamphetamine in Wabasha County, Minn.

James D. Simonson, 19, Mankato, Minn., pleaded innocent and was ordered to pay $200 cash bail on a possess drug paraphernalia charge Feb. 13. The charge stemmed from an Oct. 28 incident in Ellsworth.

Jeffrey A. Sullivan Sr., 55, Bay City, posted a $7,000 signature bond on counts of felony misappropriate ID info — obtain money and theft — movable property Feb. 16. The charges resulted from incidents Feb. 12 in the town of Trenton and Feb. 11-12 in Maiden Rock.

Closed cases

Counts of possession of THC and possess drug paraphernalia against Evan R. Bannink, 18, Ellsworth, were dismissed Feb. 14. The charges resulted from an Oct. 15 incident in the town of River Falls.

Aaron O. Bennett, 32, Farmington, Minn., was sentenced to six months in jail at a probation revocation hearing Feb. 13. Bennett was convicted of battery and resisting or obstructing an officer Nov. 10. 2014. The charges stemmed from a March 30, 2014 incident in River Falls.

A disorderly conduct charge against Aaron R. Green, 29, Columbia Heights, Minn., was dismissed Feb. 13. The charge resulted from an Aug. 19 incident in Prescott.

Tyler D. Hall, 20, River Falls, entered a deferred prosecution agreement after pleading guilty to battery Feb. 13. Information on a false imprisonment charge was filed. The charges stemmed from an April 30 incident in River Falls.

William K. Lafferty, 51, River Falls, was found not guilty Feb. 16 of felony battery to law enforcement officers, firefighters or commission wardens after a jury trial. The charge resulted from a May 9, 2015 incident in Ellsworth.

Eric M. Madland, 21, Hastings, Minn., was convicted of violate harassment restraining order, sentenced to one year of probation and fined $443 Feb. 14. The charge stemmed from an Oct. 21, 2015 incident in River Falls.

Cole J. Marek, 20, Ellsworth, was convicted of disorderly conduct and fined $210.80 Feb. 14. The charge resulted from a July 17 incident in the town of Trimbelle.

Andrew D. Meyer, 24, Menomonie, was convicted of disorderly conduct, sentenced to 40 days in jail and fined $443 Feb. 16. The charge stemmed from a Nov. 18, 2015 incident in Plum City.

Thomas M. Piotrowski, 46, Bay City, was convicted of possess drug paraphernalia, sentenced to one year of probation and fined $443 Feb. 15. The charge resulted from a June 17 incident in the town of Hartland.

A disorderly conduct charge against Taylor E. Seipel, 24, Cornell, was dismissed Feb. 14. The charge stemmed from a Jan. 18, 2015 in the town of Ellsworth.

Marcella K. Stone, 55, Hager City, was convicted of felony possession of narcotic drugs, sentenced to two years of probation and fined $518 Feb. 14. Two possession of narcotic drugs charges were dismissed. The charges resulted from a July 27 incident in the town of Ellsworth.