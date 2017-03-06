Search
    Prescott Police blotter Feb. 6-19

    By Pierce County Herald newsroom Today at 6:52 a.m.

    These incidents were reported to the Prescott Police Department Feb. 6-19.

    Traffic troubles

    • William Maloney, 24, St. Paul, was cited for operating after suspension, operating without insurance and failure to transfer a title after a traffic stop at 6:04 p.m. Feb. 16 at Acres Road and Kasson Drive. The vehicle was towed to impound.

    • Elita M. Myklebust Twohig, 22, Menomonie, was cited for failure to move over for a stopped emergency vehicle after a traffic stop at 9:31 p.m. Feb. 7 at County Road F and Highway 29.

    • Andrew B. Phipps, 21, Woodbury, Minn., was cited for operating without a license after a traffic stop for driving while suspended at 10:57 p.m. Feb. 11 at Broad Street and Highway 10.

    • John E. Sherrard, 39, Prescott, was cited for operating after suspension and speeding after a traffic stop at 5:16 p.m. Feb. 11 at Highway 10 and Broad Street.

    • Anthony M. Simpson, Hastings, Minn., was cited for no proof of insurance after a traffic stop for expired registration at 4:16 p.m. Feb. 15 at Highway 10 and Broad Street.

    • Margaret K. Simon, 41, Cottage Grove, Minn., was cited for speeding after a traffic stop at 2:53 p.m. Feb. 12 at Canton Street and North Acres Road.

    • Jason B. Todeff, Wabasha, Minn., was cited for speeding after a traffic stop at 6:22 p.m. Feb. 15 at highways 10 and 29.

    • Ralph Gribble, 70, Whittier, Calif., was cited for failure to move over/slow down for a pulled over squad car at 9:35 p.m. Feb. 10 at Highway 35 and 570th Avenue.

    Sticky fingers

    • A complainant told police at 1:50 p.m. Feb. 7 that someone put a hold on his mail, then picked it up without his permission.

    • Cernohous Chevrolet reported the theft of wheels from two trucks in their car lot at 10:31 a.m. Feb. 13.

    Suspicions arise

    • A River Heights Motel clerk flagged down police at 9:16 p.m. Feb. 9 to report a suspicious male running from a red pickup truck toward Holiday. An Ellsworth man was stopped and identified.

    • Police approached a woman at 10:15 p.m. Feb. 9 parked in the 300 block of South Flora Street who had been there for several hours. She told police she suspected her boyfriend of cheating, thus the surveillance.

    • A resident in the 900 block of Pearl Street reported possible gunshots fired at 4:34 a.m. Feb. 13. A Holiday employee did not hear anything.

    • A group of Prescott High School students was found parked off the playground at Malone Elementary School at 9:48 p.m. Feb. 18. Multiple rolls of plastic wrap were in the car.

    Arrest/citations

    • Ian L. Anderson, 25, Red Wing, Minn., was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and arrested on a warrant after a suspicious vehicle report at 11:41 p.m. Feb. 11 at Canton Street and Highway 10. Anderson was the passenger in the vehicle.

    • Travis Mundt, 17, Prescott, was cited for disorderly conduct at 3:19 p.m. Feb. 16 at Prescott High School.

    • Kathleen M. Warner, Prescott, was cited for disorderly conduct following a dispute at 8:13 p.m. Feb. 17 at a residence in the 100 block of Borner Street.

    An oily issue

    Police responded to 1245 Canton St., at 5:47 p.m. Feb. 12 for an oil spill. Oil was seen leaking from an older semi truck. The spill was approximately 5 gallons. The fire department requested the oil be absorbed. The property owner could not be located.

    Name calling no-no

    A male reported a man calling him names and being mean to him at 9:01 p.m. Feb. 15 at Carbone's Pizza. The man was spoken to and said he would stop.

