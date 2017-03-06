Prescott Police blotter Feb. 6-19

• Elita M. Myklebust Twohig, 22, Menomonie, was cited for failure to move over for a stopped emergency vehicle after a traffic stop at 9:31 p.m. Feb. 7 at County Road F and Highway 29.

• Andrew B. Phipps, 21, Woodbury, Minn., was cited for operating without a license after a traffic stop for driving while suspended at 10:57 p.m. Feb. 11 at Broad Street and Highway 10.

• John E. Sherrard, 39, Prescott, was cited for operating after suspension and speeding after a traffic stop at 5:16 p.m. Feb. 11 at Highway 10 and Broad Street.

• Anthony M. Simpson, Hastings, Minn., was cited for no proof of insurance after a traffic stop for expired registration at 4:16 p.m. Feb. 15 at Highway 10 and Broad Street.

• Margaret K. Simon, 41, Cottage Grove, Minn., was cited for speeding after a traffic stop at 2:53 p.m. Feb. 12 at Canton Street and North Acres Road.

• Jason B. Todeff, Wabasha, Minn., was cited for speeding after a traffic stop at 6:22 p.m. Feb. 15 at highways 10 and 29.

• Ralph Gribble, 70, Whittier, Calif., was cited for failure to move over/slow down for a pulled over squad car at 9:35 p.m. Feb. 10 at Highway 35 and 570th Avenue.

Sticky fingers

• A complainant told police at 1:50 p.m. Feb. 7 that someone put a hold on his mail, then picked it up without his permission.

• Cernohous Chevrolet reported the theft of wheels from two trucks in their car lot at 10:31 a.m. Feb. 13.

Suspicions arise

• A River Heights Motel clerk flagged down police at 9:16 p.m. Feb. 9 to report a suspicious male running from a red pickup truck toward Holiday. An Ellsworth man was stopped and identified.

• Police approached a woman at 10:15 p.m. Feb. 9 parked in the 300 block of South Flora Street who had been there for several hours. She told police she suspected her boyfriend of cheating, thus the surveillance.

• A resident in the 900 block of Pearl Street reported possible gunshots fired at 4:34 a.m. Feb. 13. A Holiday employee did not hear anything.

• A group of Prescott High School students was found parked off the playground at Malone Elementary School at 9:48 p.m. Feb. 18. Multiple rolls of plastic wrap were in the car.

Arrest/citations

• Ian L. Anderson, 25, Red Wing, Minn., was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and arrested on a warrant after a suspicious vehicle report at 11:41 p.m. Feb. 11 at Canton Street and Highway 10. Anderson was the passenger in the vehicle.

• Travis Mundt, 17, Prescott, was cited for disorderly conduct at 3:19 p.m. Feb. 16 at Prescott High School.

• Kathleen M. Warner, Prescott, was cited for disorderly conduct following a dispute at 8:13 p.m. Feb. 17 at a residence in the 100 block of Borner Street.

An oily issue

Police responded to 1245 Canton St., at 5:47 p.m. Feb. 12 for an oil spill. Oil was seen leaking from an older semi truck. The spill was approximately 5 gallons. The fire department requested the oil be absorbed. The property owner could not be located.

Name calling no-no

A male reported a man calling him names and being mean to him at 9:01 p.m. Feb. 15 at Carbone's Pizza. The man was spoken to and said he would stop.