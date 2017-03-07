Ellsworth police blotter: Feb. 19-27

A Pierce County employee reported a license plate stolen from one of the county-owned vehicles at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 23 from 621 Cairns Street. The plate was last seen on the vehicle about one year ago.

Allen M. Schutz, 42, Ellsworth, was arrested at 8:18 p.m. Feb. 24 at 364 W. Hillcrest St. after police were called for a domestic incident.

42, Ellsworth, was arrested at 8:18 p.m. Feb. 24 at 364 W. Hillcrest St. after police were called for a domestic incident. Ethan Judkins, 21, Eureka, S.D., was arrested at 2:07 p.m. Feb. 26 in the 500 block of Cairns Street for operating a vehicle without the owner's consent after a complainant called police and said Judkins was wandering around confused as to his whereabouts and name. Judkins admitted to stealing a vehicle in South Dakota, which was located in the parking lot of the Ellsworth Senior Citizens Center (312 W. Main St.) The vehicle was taken to the EPD impound lot per South Dakota authorities.

ArrestsAwards scammer

A resident at 355 W. Overlook Drive requested extra patrol at 10:10 a.m. Feb. 23 after receiving a phone call from 302-654-5181 stating he had won $500,000 and that someone would come award the prize between 9 and 11 a.m.

Racist vandalism

Vandalism and racist remarks were found at East End Park, reported at 10:15 a.m. Feb. 23. The words “(F-word) All you (N-word)” was written on a donors recognition plaque, while another plaque carried the words “Robert Edward LEE.” On the door to the log cabin, an officer found the words, written in black marker, “OBAMA is a FAG (N-word). The time frame when the vandalism occurred is unknown.

Accident

A three-vehicle accident between Marissa Schumaker, 17, Ellsworth; Roberta Hall, 73, Ellsworth; and Kathryn Steffen, 68, Ellsworth, was reported at 3:57 p.m. Feb. 23 in the 400 block of West Main Street in front of Quinn Motors. A 2009 Toyota Camry, driven by Schumaker, was parked facing eastbound on Main Street. She allegedly pulled out into the path of a 2004 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Hall, and struck the Impala, before striking the left rear corner of Steffen's 2016 Buick Cascada, which was parked in front of Schumaker. The Cascada had minor damage, while the other two vehicles sustained functional damage. No one was transported by EMS.

Alleged school assault

A woman called police at 4:07 p.m. Feb. 23 to report that her 7-year-old child had been assaulted at school earlier that day.

Domestic incident

Police were called to a domestic incident in the 800 block of North Brown Street where an altercation allegedly occurred between a man who had been drinking and a woman who didn't want him in the home. The man allegedly grabbed her arm and she kicked at him. The man agreed to stay away from the residence.